Eliza & The Delusionals Announce New EP, Out March 20

Riding high off the momentum from their U.S. debut single "Just Exist," which topped the charts of SiriusXM's defining alternative rock station Alt Nation, Australian indie rockers ELIZA & THE DELUSIONALS have finally announced their brand new EP A STATE OF LIVING IN AN OBJECTIVE REALITY, which will be releasing on March 20, 2020 via Cooking Vinyl. In addition, the band's new upbeat yet somber reflection on heartbreak and mental health, "Pull Apart Heart," is out now in the U.S. on streaming services and can be heard here. The band will be promoting their new EP on tour in the U.S., supporting indie rock icons Silversun Pickups from February 4 - 22, followed by a run on Alt Nation's Advanced Placement tour alongside UK indie breakout beabadoobee from March 23 - April 3.



A STATE OF LIVING IN AN OBJECTIVE REALITY further cements Eliza & The Delusional's dreamlike yet personal sound starting with the pounding guitars of "Swimming Pool," that mellow out to allow singer/guitarist Eliza Katt's breathless vocals to shine, all before crashing back in during the chorus where Eliza sings about her excitement to take risks in a relationship. Other highlights on the EP include "ALIVE," which balances ethereal guitar soundscapes with visceral cries about battling depression and feeling alone, as well as closing track "Feel It All (And Nothing)," which is driven by a steady, low-key indie rock riff while Eliza opines about the overwhelming nature of life itself. All of the tracks also have the common theme of containing infectious hooks that showcase the band's pop sensibilities to a tee.

A STATE OF LIVING IN AN OBJECTIVE REALITY

1. Swimming Pool

2. Pull Apart Heart

3. Just Exist

4. ALIVE

5. Feel It All (And Nothing)

"I think it's definitely our favorite work we've done so far. We all feel really proud and excited about the songs, and we've been holding onto it for a little while now so it's so exciting to finally see it being released." says Eliza about the new EP. "Through most of 2018/19 I was having a lot of issues with mental health and the position I was in at the time. I felt really stuck somewhere that I couldn't actually get out of, so a lot of the songs lyrically were really influenced by that. But right before we took everything into the studio everyone in the band was going through so many personal changes and things and I think bringing these songs into the studio where we were in a situation of having full creative control felt really rewarding and it was almost a release from all of the bad times we had gone through in the lead up. I really think that's what puts this EP so close to our hearts."

After a slew of well-received early singles, the band's climb was kickstarted in earnest by 2017 debut EP The Deeper End. A potent mix of buzz-saw guitars, ear-worm melodies and Klatt's undeniable vocal hooks, singles such as "Salt" instantly caught the attention of national broadcaster triple j. "We're just writing songs we want to hear ourselves," says guitarist Kurt Skuse. "You hear us in our purest form in our writing."



Skuse and Klatt go back years, living down the street from each other as kids. They reconnected in the Gold Coast's thriving band scene, with Skuse joining alongside guitarist Ashley "Tex" Martin, a friend of Klatt's at university. To kick off 2020, and round out the line-up, the band introduced new bassist Ruby Lee, whom the group met when she performed in an opening act on tour.

The extended periods on the road since have acted as a steep learning curve, while fusing the band into a tightly-wound live unit. "We learned how to put our live set and show together through the experience of watching bigger-scale bands do it" says Klatt. You can hear that experience in already released singles "Pull Apart Heart" and "Just Exist." The latter in particular introduces a more mature subtlety to their sound, with Klatt ruminating on finding a balance between creativity and good mental health against a slowly building and insistent melody.

"Just Exist" song has connected in a big way, particularly in the United States and Canada, with Alt Nation - the flagship alternative rock channel of SiriusXM - crowning it their 'Critical Cut' and adding "Just Exist" to high rotation. The listeners responded in kind, voting it Number 1 on the Weekly ALT18 countdown, where it remained in the Top 10 for more than a month. Sirius XM have continued to show their support for the band by slotting them on their Advanced Placement tour, which runs from March 23 - April 3.



"We are really proud of it. So we just hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do," Eliza says. "We're heading over to the states for a few months of touring and festivals, so we can't wait to play all of our new EP songs to everyone over there."



A STATE OF LIVING IN AN OBJECTIVE REALITY will be released on March 20via Cooking Vinyl. "Pull Apart Heart" is out now on all DSPs. You can also pre-save the band's upcoming EP. They with be touring with Silversun Pickups (in February) and beabadoobee in (March / April) as well as playing SXSW in March, BottleRock in May, and Firefly in June. The band is available for interviews.





