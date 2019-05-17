Eleni Mandell Confirms More Tour Dates, WAKE UP AGAIN Out 6/7

Critically lauded Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Eleni Mandell has confirmed more tour dates in support of her 11th studio album, Wake Up Again, out June 7 on Yep Roc Records. Kicking off with an album release show June 9, at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles, the tour includes stops in Philadelphia, New York City, and a debut appearance at JazzFest in Montreal. A full list of dates is below.

This week, the album's third single, "What's Your Handle (Radio Waves)" was featured as KCRW's Today's Top Tune. Watch the video here:

"What's your 'handle'?" is a way of asking other CB radio users what they're nickname is," says Mandell. "I grew up knowing this for some reason (probably because of the movie Smokey and the Bandit), and had a handmade sweater that I found at a vintage store in Portland, OR that had it knitted into the material on the back. Two different women at the prison said they were taking my class not because they wanted to write songs but because they wanted to feel close to their children who were angry with them and wouldn't speak to them because of their crimes. This song muses on the idea that the room where we were writing was like a CB radio that could tune in the far away spirits of their loved ones."

Inspired by teaching songwriting classes to female inmates in two southern California area facilities, "some songs were written there, while I was teaching and participating in the assignments that I gave," says Mandell, "others are portraits or amalgamations of two or more inmates or were inspired by something I heard them say."

For nearly two years, through Jail Guitar Doors, the organization founded by MC5's Wayne Kramer and Billy Bragg, and the William James Association, Mandell "loved working with the inmates, hearing their stories and seeing them light up when they heard their words come to life in a song."

Produced by Sheldon Gomberg at his Silver Lake studio, Wake Up Againfeatures 11 original compositions with Mandell on vocals and acoustic guitar, Milo Jones (guitar), Ryan Feves (bass), and Kevin Fitzgerald (drums).

The first single and video for "Circumstance,"which was directed by Inara George, a member with Mandell in The Living Sisters, premiered at the Los Angeles Times. The second single, "BeTogether" premiered at American Songwriter.

Since her 1999 debut album Wishbone, she has released Thrill (2000), Snakebite (2001), Country for True Lovers (2003), Afternoon (2004), Miracle of Five (2007),Artificial Fire (2009), I Can See The Future (2012), Let's Fly A Kite (2014), Dark Lights Up (2015). She is also a member of the indie folk supergroup The Living Sisters with Inara George and Becky Stark.

ELENI MANDELL TOUR DATES

June 9 - Dynasty Typewriter - Los Angeles, CA

June 25 - Eagleview Concerts in the Square - Exton, PA

June 26 - World Café Live - Philadelphia, PA

June 27 - Rockwood Music Hall - New York, NY

July 3 - JazzFest - Montreal, ON

July 4 - Drake Hotel Underground - Toronto, ON





