Elektric Voodoo Releases New Single 'Children Are The Revolution'

Elektric Voodoo, the Afrobeat-inspired psych dance-rock ensemble founded by Scott Tournet, is excited to release their newest single "Children Are the Revolution. '' The new single is off their upcoming album Telescope due out August 20th. You can save and listen to the single below.



For Scott Tournet, "'Children Are The Revolution' was initially inspired by how the children from Stoneman Douglas High School responded by taking political action after the 'Parkland school shooting'. It was further inspired by Greta Thunberg and others who are doing incredible things for the future. Beyond that, it's the concluding thought from the main character of the album. After all the internal searching and spiritual questions, he/she comes to the conclusion that "love shines through it all"



The new music follows the release of "Wake Up" and the title track "Telescope" from the band's forthcoming album. Created and crafted with intent, Telescope is a concept album that presents a conscious shift from internal to external, and intended to be listened straight through. The album is 9-songs deep that tells a story of a journey through self-reflection, evaluation of mortality, confrontation of death and eventually dawns a new perspective. The new album was produced by the gold-selling producer and songwriter Scott Tournet who beautifully captured the energy and spirit of Elektric Voodoo's live performance.



Elektric Voodoo is comprised of an all-star ensemble with songwriter, guitarist and band leader Scott Tournet, Matt Bozzone (drums/percussion, vocals), Ty Kiernan (congas, timbales, percussion), Travis Klein (tenor sax, keyboards, guitar, percussion, vocals), Brad Nash (baritone sax, keyboards, percussion, vocals), and Luke Henning (bass, vocals, percussion). They first came together in 2016 around the time Tournet left the band he had built up for 12 years with Grace Potter and Nocturnals. Together they took a leap of faith to create something new. Tournet says, "We share a common creative vision and a true bond has been formed through many many hours together...on the road, in the rehearsal room, on endless phone calls during this crazy year of the pandemic. I think it can't be stressed enough that we've really done this thing the old fashioned way and all of that heart is in the music. The music is pure in that way."



Elektric Voodoo has created a true analog sound hailed by Relix as, "intriguing, enticing and engaging all at the same time- evidence of Elektric Voodoo's ability to cast a hypnotic spell."

Tour Dates

08/07 @ Mammoth Festival of Beers & Bluesaplooza - Mammoth Lakes, CA

08/13 @ Winston's - San Diego, CA

08/15 @ Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

08/18 @ The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge - Minneapolis, MN

08/19 @ Ignition Music Garage - Goshen, IN

08/20 @ Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

08/21 @ Water Street Music Hall - Rochester, NY

08/22 @ The Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

08/25 @ Nectar's - Burlington, VT

08/27 @ Michael Arnone's Crawfish Fest - Augusta, NJ

08/28 @ Fairfield Theatre Company - Fairfield, CT

08/29 @ Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD