Electropop Multi-Artist Panaviscope Shares 'Kiss Yourself To Death' Single

Swiss electro-pop and visual artist Panaviscope has released his debut single 'Kiss Yourself To Death' via How Bad Pretty Bad Records. The track was mixed by Yvan Bing (Gwen Stefani, Phil Collins, Wu-Tang Clan) and mastered by Mike Marsh (Daft Punk, The Chemical Brothers, Depeche Mode). He has previously worked alongside The Strokes' producer Gordon Raphael and has seen traction from ElectroWow, Nooiz, and Rock Made In France, and A&R Factory. Panaviscope has received radio play from some of Switzerland's biggest radio stations, Couleur 3, RTS, Rete Tre and GRRIF. A newcomer to the scene, he has already racked up nearly 40 thousand streams on digital platforms, and 'Kiss Yourself To Death' has been the most played track on Swiss National radio station Couleur3 during Spring 2019.

Alex Duloz is the man behind the mask, a multi-instrumentalist from Geneva, Switzerland. He began writing songs on the family piano at age six, and went on to study music in Los Angeles at California Institute of the Arts. Panaviscope is the amalgamation of his talents as both a musician and visual artist, a project where he has acted as sole sonic architect to compose, play all the instruments, sing, and design aesthetics that make up this alluring mosaic of modern pop and ominous romanticism.

Inspired by the likes of Pink Floyd and Air, Panaviscope's sonic universe embodies the big band and falsetto vocal stylings of Supertramp, as well as elements of MGMT and Everything Everything - an aerial pop, with a powerful rhythm section that embraces psychedelic/space rock guitars, surrealist themes, and effective synths.

'Kiss Yourself To Death' is a journey of whimsy into a beautiful and disturbing universe - hook-laced in all the right places, eccentric, intelligent, addictive and slightly quirky. Panaviscope doesn't skimp on any of the ingredients and that it is so easy to embrace the track's interdimensional soundscape and dollops of irony, speaks to the scope of Panaviscope's artistic vision.

Speaking of the track Duloz says: "'What started as a quiet acoustic pop song turned into a producer's tour de force. I've experimented so much with the pop paradigm for this tune that at one point "Kiss Yourself To Death" was both a metal song and a trap song. And, well, in the end, I managed to come back to the pop song that it was supposed to be when I started working on it."









Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You