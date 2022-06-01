Electronic Synthwave Duo Beautiful Machines Release 'Baum Baum'

The genesis of electronic duo BEAUTIFUL MACHINES' new single "Baum Baum," out today, began in Berlin one winter on a three-month writing hiatus, during which time, Stefanie Ku and Conrad Schuman of the duo visited the famed Hansa Studios (Bowie, U2, Iggy Pop, Nick Cave, Depeche Mode).

The idea for the song came about when Conrad learned of the heart-wrenching, ever present news that there were thousands of unexploded "bombs" still posing a potentially catastrophic tragedy in the city, left over from World War II.

As time continued on with an inevitable return to nature and peace, however, the city has been transformed; for instance imagine a "tree" breaking through the ground of a concrete jungle from a bombed-out city, life is starting anew. As 'Baum' translates to "tree" in German, the song title itself serves as a play on words, while at the same time the pounding boom boom techno bass resonating through club walls served as a sonic onomatopoeia to this track and in a sense offering a kind of code to decipher.

"During WWII, German military transmitted encoded messages with a device called an Enigma machine, which was said to have a code impossible to break. At the same time, the story of Babel explains the origins of the multiplicity of languages," the band explains.

"Today, people live in these thought bubbles, finding digital tribes that support and reinforce whatever we think and believe, creating information silos. So, dialogue, in some sense, between people with differing opinions is becoming scarcer, which can ultimately lead to complete breakdown in communication, disinformation and programmed behavior - perhaps even war if we aren't careful."

"Baum Baum" follows their previous album singles "Control" (a stunning journey through the past to the future, which Clash calls it a "sci-fi mini-epic...," Chris Hawkins of BBC6 also gave the track a first spin upon release) and "Survive" (which was written after a harrowing experience of barely escaping a mega governmental lockdown on literally the last flight out of Nepal that could have trapped them for weeks, if not years).

An act of synthesis that blends technology with art, the digital with the humane, Singularity is not only an album, but it's also an experience - a continually updating project that spans music, visuals, and performance. On one level, it's sparkling synth pop in line with everyone from Giorgio Moroder to The Human League, Nine Inch Nails to Robyn. On another, it's a total art experience, inspired by interstellar wanderings through the cosmic realms of Kraftwerk and Isaac Asimov.

Listen to the new single here: