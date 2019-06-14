Electronic Pioneers Underworld Release New Single HUNDRED WEIGHT HAMMER

Woozy, low-slung, detuned, twanging, questing, nagging, dissonant, dreaming... "Hundred Weight Hammer" is a pure disorientation groove from electronic icons Underworld. It's the latest single from their upcoming album DRIFT SONGS, out October 25, 2019. "Hundred Water Hammer" follows the release of the double sided single "Soniamode (Aditya Game Mix)"/"Listen To Their No" and is episode 4, part 3 of their year-long DRIFT series during which the band released new music, film, and text pieces every Thursday.

he accompanying video is a brilliantly weird urban voodoo visual, created by Tomato's Simon Taylor. "I made the masks in the studio with my assistant Leina. The performers are actors, dancers and architects. What was really interesting to see was how they each chose and inhabited their own masks, then brought them to life. These inanimate objects suddenly became human."

The band recently wrapped up four sold-out nights at the Sydney Opera House and will be playing major festivals in Europe throughout the year, including Roskilde in Denmark, Sonar in Spain, Lollapalooza in Germany, plus arena shows in Antwerp, Amsterdam, and London.

DRIFT SONGS is Underworld's first album release since 2016's Grammy nominated LP Barbara, Barbara we face a shining future ("an album full of heart, soul and brilliant noise" The Observer) and the first physically released music since 2018's Q award winning collaboration with Iggy Pop, Teatime Dub Encounters ("Born of the friction from a restless need to create... others of their standing may choose the wallowing legacy of safety. These guys do not." NME).

DRIFT is an ongoing experiment that will regularly publish new Underworld material - music, film, stories and more.

DRIFT SONGS is available to pre-order now

Catch up on all the previous Episodes here!

Watch the DRIFT playlist here!

Listen here!





