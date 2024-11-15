Electronic Duo CHXMERAS Announce Deluxe Edition Of Debut Album 'Terminal City'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vancouver experimental electronic duo CHXMERAS have announced a Deluxe Edition of their debut LP Terminal City-to be released on November 22, 2024.

The Terminal City (Deluxe Edition) adds five new tracks, extending it to a 16-track journey that bucks conventions of short-form songs and snippets. Terminal City was created as an album-length journey to bring listeners ever deeper into its disorienting, haunted landscapes-where fractured dub, mutant techno, and eerie, ethereal ambient sounds interweave with deconstructed field recordings, noise, flipped samples, and cinematic sounds and imagery.

"This is the album as it was intended to be heard", the band says. "It was created out of a storm of creative output, pulled from the airwaves and ether-from the frequencies around us, dark and rainy streets, transforming cityscapes, and the crumbling geographies and fractured pasts that shaped us as friends and creative collaborators. Terminal City is a kind of reckoning with lost futures and forgotten pasts that evolves as you listen into an eerie underworld that gradually pulls you in, until it completely surrounds you."

RANGE Magazine hailed Terminal City as an album that "commands your full attention", praising the band for "setting the bar high for their electronic music peers."

Fresh from their national live debut at the 25th Anniversary of the MUTEK Festival in Montreal in August, CHXMERAS delivers a visual and auditory experience that pushes the boundaries of electronic music. Known for their abstract weaving of angular dub, ambient, techno, and noise, the duo is already hard at work on new music, but the Deluxe Version of Terminal City might offer hidden clues and insights into the subterranean, subconscious forces at work in where their music is headed and the minds of these innovative artists.

Pre-order the Deluxe Version on Bandcamp

CHXMERAS - Terminal City (Deluxe Edition) Cover art by C.von Szombathy

TRACKLIST

GORE AVE SUBTERRAIN RADIO HALO MEMORIA W.P.S. CURTIS IRONWORK JAVELIN SKIMMER TERRAFORM AFTERLIFE ZONA TWILIGHT POWER LINES NOBODY'S FOOL BREAK WORK

About CHXMERAS:

CHXMERAS are an electronic duo based in Vancouver, BC and a transatlantic collaboration between UK/Canadian musician Paul Finlay from the North East of England and nêhiyaw/Denesuline musician Jarrett Martineau from Treaty 6 territory in Canada. They weave immersive, cinematic sounds and angular dub, deep ambient, experimental techno, mutating noise, and hip-hop rhythms, into a genre-bending, otherworldly experience. CHXMERAS' haunting 2024 debut album, Terminal City, is a sonic passage through the echoes and ruins of late-stage capitalism, environmental degradation, and urban decay. Using modular synths, drum machines, live efx, field recordings, film samples and live improvisation, CHXMERAS take listeners into a hallucinatory landscape where fractal paths, lost futures, and the disorienting present collide.

