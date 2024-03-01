Elbow Unveil New Single 'Balu' From Tenth Studio Album 'Audio Vertigo'

Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album, AUDIO VERTIGO on March 22 (via via Polydor/GEFFEN), elbow reveal another new track titled "Balu, providing further hints for fans of the 'gnarly, seedy grooves' that power the album.

"Balu" shares much musical DNA with the wider album; a focus on rhythm, a willingness to experiment with new sounds, and a love of beats that reflects the freedom the band felt throughout the recording process. Arriving alongside the new song, an official music video for "Balu." Watch the official music video HERE.

Early critical responses to AUDIO VERTIGO, have been overwhelmingly positive with MOJO delivering a 4-star review and noting that 'their tenth is suitably landmark' whilst PROG thrilled to 'the energizing lattice of fizzing synths' that is 'Balu' before declaring that 'their 10th LP is special'.

Back in January, elbow released the album's lead single, "Lovers' Leap" which Under The Radar Magazineincluded in their 'Best Songs Of The Week'. The new tracks offer fans the first taste of new music from the band since 2021's critically lauded 'Flying Dream 1' marking a definite shift from that record's intimate and delicate soundscape.

Paired with the track release, elbow unveiled a short film directed by Henry Oliver and Justin Du Pre. The short takes inspiration from the song's lyrical interrogation of our fascination with doomed romance in a song which began, according to singer and lyricist Guy Garvey, with "the image of star crossed lovers tumbling through the air". We follow two individuals running through the London streets at night before finding each other and leaping to....well, that would be telling.

Like the album from which it is taken, 'Lovers' Leap' is rhythmically driven, musically diverse, restlessly innovative, and designed, in singer Guy Garvey's words, "not to reflect but distract from the bad things happening in the world. We found seedy, gnarly grooves playing in back rooms and those pulled some dark memories and plenty of humor from me." On an album that saw all members work in smaller groups to develop the songs that would form the record, 'Lovers' Leap' began with bassist Pete Turner and drummer Al Reeves working together.

Musically, that means Sly Stone horns, skittering beats, and hefty guitar lines colliding with close harmonies flecked with bleeps and glitches. Lyrically, it delivers a twisted and humorous rumination on why we love star crossed lovers so much and how we should celebrate it.

AUDIO VERTIGO was recorded throughout 2023 at the band's individual studios, Migration Studios, Gloucestershire, and finalized at the band's facility at Blueprint Studios, Salford, the album marks a significant step change for the group following 2021's 'Flying Dream 1.'

In the words of lead singer and lyricist Guy Garvey, AUDIO VERTIGO was built from "gnarly, seedy grooves created by us playing together in garagey rooms," and is both more direct and sonically varied by purpose than its predecessor.

Characterized by the band as an album heavy on stomp, swing, and infectious oil-can funk beats, AUDIO VERTIGO sees elbow on the front foot, fusing their love of varied and various styles on a collection that ranges from the Beastie Boys meets Bonham breaks of opener 'Things I've Been Telling Myself for Years,' to the lead single 'Lover's Leap' and the infectiously funky 'Balu,' which is out now.

The wide screen ambition doesn't end with the music. Guy delivers a lyrical sweep that considers our obsession with star crossed lovers, admonishes, and forgives his self-delusion, puzzles the nature of loss in a digital age, and narrates a real-life knife fight, all the while finding friends, real and imagined, and experiences, genuine and mythical, along the way.

AUDIO VERTIGO will see its release via Polydor/GEFFEN Records on March 22, 2024, on Vinyl album, CD, and digital download. Pre-order/pre-save HERE.