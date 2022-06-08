Eden Hunter Releases New Single 'Twenty.'

After making significant traction in 2021 with her first ever musical releases, British pop princess in-the-making Eden Hunter enters a new era of her burgeoning career with the introspective "Twenty."

Written as a reflective anthem exploring inner self-doubt and existential worries, "Twenty." is a gripping power-pop banger layering vulnerable confessions across rapid synth lines, crashing drums, subtle electric guitars and Hunter's mellifluous vocal melodies.

Further defining the single with gorgeous visuals, filmed in Manchester and choreographed by Six the Musical's Freya Sands, the "Twenty." music video sees Hunter play with natural surroundings as the perfect reflection of the track's melancholic themes. Navigating vast, open spaces to visually represent how Hunter feels within the world and the music industry, Hunter's chic choreography is becoming a staple of her visual brand and a key component in her work.

Making a triple debut with her trilogy of singles - "Weightless", "Chance My Heart" and "All My Love" - Hunter's pop princess bops have been championed by international tastemakers including Wonderland, GAY TIMES, Notion Magazine, ENFNTS TERRIBLES, GScene, Mercury Magazine, Equate Magazine, The Honey Pop, Australia's Amnplify and Belgium's Dansende Beren; alongside growing radio support from the likes of BBC Introducing, Hoxton Radio and Gorgeous Radio.

Attracting a growing yet loyal following with 50K streams now to her name, Hunter has amassed an impressive touring portfolio in recent times, embarking on support shows for major names like Tom Grennan, Ella Eyre, Thomas Headon, push baby, James Smith and Seeva while also gracing the stage at high-profile venues like Mighty Hoopla Festival and The Ned. Hunter continues proving her own selling power with sold out headline shows across the UK including London's Bush Hall, O2 Academy Islington and The Half-Moon, taking to the stage at Colours in Hoxton this September for her next headline gig.

Initially finding herself in sessions with some of the industry's biggest labels, the independent artist eventually made the choice to go at it alone and continues to share her original creations with the world on her own terms.

Incorporating an androgynous, lightly camp style into her work, the queer artist continues attracting a predominantly LGBT+ and young adult crowd with her performances and self-acceptance anthems, including a string of performances at London's Freedom Bar, and counts many notable UK and US drag queens (including Tia Kofi and Ella Vaday) as fervent fans of her work: "Most of my life I never felt as though I slotted into a mould that I didn't have an influence in making. In queer culture there is no mould."

Still only at the start of her career but with credible co-signs continuing to pour in, Eden Hunter is already proving herself as a force to be reckoned with; consistently delivering pop bops with substance, stay tuned for more in 2022 from this promising young artist.

Watch the official music video here: