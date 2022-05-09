Eddie Ray Arnold Brings Back '90s Country in New Single 'Rock Your World'

Eddie Ray Arnold rolls onto the country scene with his latest single, "Rock Your World." This upbeat, energetic track is the ideal accompaniment to any summer bash and a great motivator for any lethargic crowd who needs to start dancing.

The song's lyrics are simple yet heartfelt, as Eddie Ray invites the subject of the track to dance with him through the lines "I wanna dance with you right now/get your heart spinnin' around/make you feel the way I feel/I'm fallin' head over heels."

Sonically, the track is also an ideal dance partner, with a tempo that isn't too slow or unbearably fast. A short guitar solo in the latter half of the track pulls the listener's attention to the instrumental over Eddie Ray's attention-grabbing voice. Backing vocals during the chorus add an additional layer to the track and compliment Eddie Ray's vocal stylings perfectly. Country fans, you'll want to add this track to all your most looped playlists ASAP.

A self-proclaimed performer since the age of 7 - starting with the Piano Players Guild of America - Eddie Ray Arnold has made music an integral and essential part of his life. Eddie grew up in Colorado, surrounded by the Earth's natural wonders; as a result, he spent much of his time communing with the land by hunting, fishing, and camping. His first song on label, "85," references HWY 285 which begins just outside of Denver. Today, Eddie lives in North Georgia with his wife and children.

Eddie's music tends towards the upbeat, with a focus on life's positives over anything else. This focus comes out in full force during his energetic live shows, where you'll rarely see him standing still or playing something slow. Notable stages Eddie has occupied in the past include The Melting Point, The Foundry, The 40 Watt, Historic Ritz Theatre in Toccoa, GA, Madison County Fair, Live on TV with Dave and Michelle, and Live on Radio with It's Friday. Most recently he has performed at The Scoreboard Nashville and The Local in Nashville.

When asked to describe what separates him from other current artists in the genre, Eddie had this to say:

"What may be unusual is that I'm more positive in my content than most in country. I'm also not trying to be an outlaw or something else, I'm not trying to fit into a box. I just want to play my songs and I hope people like them."

Not only a musician, but Eddie also has experience with a host of other careers and hobbies, including windsurfing, calligraphy and graphic design, preaching, sharpshooting, firefighting, and DJing, just to name a few. He is truly a multi-talent, and that breadth of experience is something that he can pull from to heighten his own music.

Eddie is currently signed with Emanant Music Group out of Nashville and Atlanta, and he hopes to continue doing what he loves and improving with each song and each performance.

Listen to the new single here: