Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ed Sheeran Announces New Album '-'

Ed Sheeran Announces New Album '-'

The album will arrive everywhere on May 5 via Atlantic Records.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Global superstar Ed Sheeran has announced his new album "-" (pronounced subtract) - the last in his decade-spanning mathematical album era - will arrive everywhere on May 5 via Atlantic Records. The album is available for pre-order HERE.

An album that revisits Ed's singer/songwriter roots, and one that was written against a backdrop of personal grief and hope, "-" presents one of the biggest stars on the planet at his most vulnerable and honest. In Ed's own words:

"I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art.

Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.

Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety.

I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.

As an artist I didn't feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn't accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life. This album is purely that. It's opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I'm not trying to craft an album people will like, I'm merely putting something out that's honest and true to where I am in my adult life.

This is last February's diary entry and my way of making sense of it. This is Subtract."

Since he first learned to play 'Layla' by Eric Clapton on guitar at the age of 12-years-old, Sheeran's love of the singer/songwriter began. Growing up with the likes of Damian Rice, Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan playing on repeat in his parents' house - artists that his dad, John, introduced him to - "-" was always on Ed's horizon.

Yet as the songs and writing process took on a whole new meaning and direction after a series of hard-hitting events impacted Ed's world in 2022, one thing that remained untouched was his strong desire to make a record anchored in his love of singer/songwriter compositions.

And now, as he gears-up for the release of his most soul-baring work to date, "-" serves as a timely reminder for why Sheeran remains one of the most gifted lyricists of his generation; an artist who breaks down his own experiences for fans to seek comfort and belonging.

"-" is the result of Sheeran pushing the boundaries of his songcraft, as he delivers the most profound songwriting of his career. Teaming-up with Aaron Dessner (The National) on writing and production after the pair joined forces following an introduction from mutual friend Taylor Swift, Ed and Aaron began crafting the album in February last year.

Writing over 30 songs during their month-long studio stint, the album's fourteen tracks are seamlessly tied together by exquisite production from paired back, folk-leaning textures to bolder, full-band/orchestral arrangements.

Ed Sheeran burst onto the global music scene in 2011 with his debut album "+". Rapidly establishing himself as a history-making artist, he followed with "x", "÷", "No.6 Collaborations Project" and "=" - a catalog that has seen Sheeran become one of the world's biggest musical success stories of the 21st century.



Matthew Wayne Releases New Single Wrong Side Of The Bed Photo
Matthew Wayne Releases New Single 'Wrong Side Of The Bed'
Ahead of his debut project releasing soon, Matthew Wayne follows up his previous release 'Reckless' with a new single titled 'Wrong Side Of The Bed.'
Hardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session Photo
Hardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session
Reimagining two pivotal catalog cuts - current Top 10 single 'wait in the truck' feat. reigning CMA New Artist and Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson and 2020 debut album title track, 'A ROCK' - alongside a gritty cover of Stone Temple Pilots staple 'Big Empty,' the country / rock barrier-breaker is building out both sides.
Cody Jinks Named Music Rows 2023 Independent Artist of the Year Photo
Cody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the Year
The accolade adds to a historic year for Jinks, who recently launched his label, Late August Records, in an unprecedented deal with The Orchard. The label will continue to be led by Jinks and his longtime manager, Arthur Penhallow, Jr., with the addition of Stephanie Hudacek leading the label’s new Nashville office. 
UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit B.O.T.A with New Single Photo
UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single
Produced by Mura Masa, this uplifting and giddy garage single premiered this morning by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and is featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music. The track lands just in time for spring – a sunshine bubbler to drive to with the roof down, Eliza Rose gives listeners a pure unadulterated reason to bounce and bop.

From This Author - Michael Major


HBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? DocumentaryHBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? Documentary
February 28, 2023

HBO Documentary Films has acquired worldwide and television streaming rights to the Academy Award®- nominated documentary short, HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR?, from longtime HBO collaborator Jay Rosenblatt (HBO’s “When We Were Bullies,” “Phantom Limb,” “The Darkness of Day,” “Human Remains”).
Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.
February 28, 2023

It was a star-studded night celebrating Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut with co-stars Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent and Phylicia Rashad also gracing the red carpet alongside Selenis Leyva, Spence Moore II, Thaddeus James Mixson, Jr., and José Benavidez. Check out photos from the premiere now!
Hardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music SessionHardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session
February 28, 2023

Reimagining two pivotal catalog cuts - current Top 10 single 'wait in the truck' feat. reigning CMA New Artist and Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson and 2020 debut album title track, 'A ROCK' - alongside a gritty cover of Stone Temple Pilots staple 'Big Empty,' the country / rock barrier-breaker is building out both sides.
Cody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the YearCody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the Year
February 28, 2023

The accolade adds to a historic year for Jinks, who recently launched his label, Late August Records, in an unprecedented deal with The Orchard. The label will continue to be led by Jinks and his longtime manager, Arthur Penhallow, Jr., with the addition of Stephanie Hudacek leading the label’s new Nashville office. 
UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single 'Better Love'UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single 'Better Love'
February 28, 2023

Produced by Mura Masa, this uplifting and giddy garage single premiered this morning by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and is featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music. The track lands just in time for spring – a sunshine bubbler to drive to with the roof down, Eliza Rose gives listeners a pure unadulterated reason to bounce and bop.
share