Ed Roman Delivers 'Happiness' On Latest Single

The Canadian musician releases the third single from his forthcoming full-length album, "A Recipe for Perpetual Spring" on October 1st, 2021.

With over 17K monthly Spotify listeners, and with streams approaching 500K all-time, Canadian singer-songwriter Ed Roman is definitely one "happy" camper. On October 1st, 2021, the award-winner releases the 3rd single from his forthcoming album, "A Recipe For Perpetual Spring." "Happiness" (MTS Records) follows the international iTunes hit, "Tomorrow Is Today" and the Top 20 iTunes Canada hit, "Stronger."

Ed says, "I'm very excited to bring some new material to people, and I think the language exemplifies the dichotomy in the living moment."

"Happiness" was written by Ed Roman and mixed by Michael Jack. Roman and Jack co-produced the track.

In 2016, the title track from his album "Red Omen" landed in the Canadian iTunes Pop chart Top 25. The animated music video has received countless awards at film festivals around the world, raising funds and awareness for the Whole Dyslexic Foundation. The mobile phone-shot and edited music video for "Tomorrow Is Today" has also made the jump to the film festival circuit receiving worldwide accolades.

Ed Roman is an award-winning singer-songwriter from Shelburne, Ontario, Canada. Ed's songs have received regular rotation on more than 100 terrestrial radio stations across North America and more than 600 stations worldwide. He is a Radio Music Award winner, an Artists Music Guild Award Nominee, an IMEA Award nominee, an International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner, a Josie Show Awards winner, a Red Carpet Holland Awards winner, and an Indie Music Channel Award winner. www.edroman.net