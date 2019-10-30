Easy Life Reveal Official Music Video for 'Nice Guys'

Following the announcement of their 2020 North American headlining tour, Easy Life have revealed the hilarious official music video for their latest single 'Nice Guys.' Shot in London and directed by Greg Barth, the video is set in a retro-futuristic chat show, promoting abstinence in the name of Kuthi, a fictional cult leader whose followers pledge to stay chaste until his return on Planet Earth. A nod towards the 1960's Beatle-mania and boy-band hysteria of that time, the audience is made up of devout Kuthi followers whose abstinence begins to waiver as the band's performance builds momentum. That's when a mystery guest is called in to cool things down, the antithesis to the 'Nice Guys,' President Donald Trump.

Last week, the British five-piece announced their 2020 Junk Food Tour, as well as their signing to Interscope Records for North America. Tickets for their headlining tour are on-sale now. For more information, go to: www.easylifemusic.com



In what's already been a breakout 2019, Easy Life have continued to refine their charismatic but confessional way with the minutiae of everyday life. Theirs is a genre-busting attitude that, like many of their generation, draws no line between a love of hip-hop, R&B, and great British storytellers. On a personal level, Easy Life have also come to represent the power of hard graft and a positive outlook when national optimism seems in particularly short supply. From Murray's upbringing on a farm in Leicester to lyrics that tackle the future of the planet ('Earth') or male mental health ('Nightmares') down to daily essentials like 'OJPL', everything about Easy Life appears effortless, even though the reality has been quite the opposite.

Watch the music video for "Nice Guys" below!





NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES



02/27 - The Drake - Toronto, ON

02/28 - Le Ministered - Montreal QC

02/29 - Great Scott - Boston, MA

03/03 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

03/04 - DC9 - Washington, DC

03/06 - Schubas Tavern - Chicago, IL

03/07 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

03/09 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

03/11 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

03/13 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA





