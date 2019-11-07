Easy Life Release 'Sangria' & Announce JUNK FOOD Mixtape 

Following the release of their latest single 'Nice Guys,' British five-piece Easy Life are serving the masses yet another fine gem, this time a collaboration with London poet and singer Arlo Parks. 'Sangria' (Ft. Arlo Parks)' is out today and comes with an official music video and news of their forthcoming 'Junk Food' Mixtape (Interscope Records), out on January 10, 2020 [PRE-ORDER], ahead of their North American headlining Junk Food tour which starts on February 27.



'Sangria' unites two of the most exciting acts breaking out of the UK right now in a brooding blend of soulful hip-hop, smooth R&B, and disarmingly confessional pop.



Watch the official music video for 'Sangria' (Ft. Arlo Parks)' below!



Lyrically, 'Sangria' - says Easy Life front-man Murray - "is about emotional dependency, and missing someone bitterly. Even though sometimes the triggers that remind you of someone aren't always healthy, these are often still the most potent and desirable. It's a love song in its rawest form yet contains undertones of something slightly sinister. Arlo is able to express this delicate paradox with me and she is the only person I can imagine sharing this sentiment with so perfectly."



Arlo adds "I was a massive fan of the Easy Life boys - they had this groove and this energy that was really refreshing. We kept just missing each other at festivals and chatting over Instagram then Murray popped a demo over to me - as soon as I heard that hip-hop reminiscent beat with that buttery flow I was obsessed. At first I recorded my verse on this £30 mic I have in my bedroom - I wanted to convey that wistfulness of puppy love and the frustration of never having the person you're obsessed with around. They're such lovely boys and I feel blessed to be part of such a sentimental, cute tune."



Following the recent announcement of their 2020 North American headlining tour (dates below), Easy Life revealed their official music video for their latest single 'Nice Guys.' Shot in London and directed by Greg Barth.



In what's already been a breakout 2019, Easy Life have continued to refine their charismatic but confessional way with the minutiae of everyday life. Theirs is a genre-busting attitude that, like many of their generation, draws no line between a love of hip-hop, R&B, and great storytellers. On a personal level, Easy Life have also come to represent the power of hard graft and a positive outlook when national optimism seems in particularly short supply. From Murray's upbringing on a farm in Leicester to lyrics that tackle the future of the planet ('Earth') or male mental health ('Nightmares') down to daily essentials like 'OJPL', everything about Easy Life appears effortless, even though the reality has been quite the opposite.



NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

02/27 - The Drake - Toronto, ON

02/28 - Le Ministered - Montreal QC

02/29 - Great Scott - Boston, MA

03/03 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

03/04 - DC9 - Washington, DC

03/06 - Schubas Tavern - Chicago, IL

03/07 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

03/09 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

03/11 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

03/13 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA





'JUNK FOOD' EP

1. 7 Magpies

2. Nice Guys

3. Sangria

4. LS6

5. Dead Celebrities

6. Earth

7. Spiders





