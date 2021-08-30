Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EZRA JORDAN Releases “dollarama”

"dollarama" is available now. 117 is available October 6, 2021.

Aug. 30, 2021  

Diving even deeper into his realest, rawest, and most realized artistic self yet, Canadian contemporary pop, R&B and soul artist Ezra Jordan (son of Marc Jordan and Amy Sky) releases his new single, "dollarama" - available now.

"This song was written during one of my lowest points during the pandemic," Ezra shares. "I was suffering from a pretty significant depressive episode, my plans to move to LA had been derailed, and I had lost my job and moved back with my parents.

"I took stock of my life, my relationships, my friends, and my own self-image, and tried to figure out where this empty feeling was coming from.

"Out of that, I wrote 'dollarama.'"

With nearly six million streams across Spotify and YouTube alone - plus appearances as a finalist on CTV's The Launch, performing at the 2019 JUNO Awards TD Green Room, and charting at radio across the US - "dollarama" arrives ahead of Jordan's forthcoming sophomore album, 117. Scheduled for release this Fall, the five-track EP follows 2020's breakthrough debut, Cheap Therapy.

"This collection of songs is, without a doubt, the most meaningful and vulnerable music I've ever released," he says. "I've been doing this 'music thing' for a while now, but I think it took this many years to feel fully realized as a writer and an artist.

"In so much of my other music, I've always felt there was a compromise; I was trying to shoehorn the music I really wanted to make into a form that was 'cool' or 'poppy' or 'current' enough. But when I truly faced the thought of abandoning music and finding some other way to spend my life, I felt I owed it to myself to make at least one thing that was as close to my true artistic vision as I was able to get.

"And that's the 117 EP."

