EVNNE Will Bring 'SET N GO' Tour to Jersey City in October

Click Here for More on K-Pop Spotlight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EVNNE is hitting the road on their upcoming tour 'SET N GO' with a stop at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on October 19. Click here to purchase tickets.

Presented by Studio PAV, the U.S. and European leg of ‘SET N GO’ is bringing the seven-member boy group - consisting of Keita, Park Hanbin, Lee Jeonghyeon, Yoo Seungeon, Ji Yunseo, Mun Junghyun, and Park Jihoo - back to the States after their first American tour last year.

EVNNE is a South Korean boy band formed by Jellyfish Entertainment, who debuted on September 19, 2023, with their first mini album, Target: ME.

The group released their second EP Un: Seen on January 22, 2024. The EP's lead single "Ugly" won the group's first music show win on Show Champion on January 31. Evnne released their third EP Ride or Die on June 17, 2024 with the lead single "Badder Love". On September 7, 2024, at the 7th The Fact Music Awards, Evnne won the Global Hot Trend Award, together with another group, N.SSign. Evnne released their fourth EP entitled Hot Mess on February 10, 2025 and their fifth EP, Love Anecdote(s), on August 4, 2025.

They previously embarked on the SHOW[K]ASE TOUR IN AMERICAS 'Ride with EVNNE'" in August and September of 2024.