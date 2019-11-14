EVARIDE Premiere 'Limbo' Live Performance Video on BILLBOARD

On the heels of the release of their debut EP, VOL. 1, Billboard.com today (November 14) premiered the live performance video for Los Angeles-based pop/rock duo EVARIDE's new single, "Limbo." The video was shot at the Harman/JBL experience center in Los Angeles and EVARIDE--vocalist Sean Michael Murray and guitarist Hayden Maringer--teamed up with OneMachine Media and directors Garrett Brockschmitt and Charles Schaefer for the clip. The song is also receiving airplay on Sirius XM's AltNation.

VOL.1's five previously shared singles have had success in the streaming world, garnering eight million streams across all digital platforms and being included on several of Spotify's most popular official playlists including New Music Friday, Pop Rox, The New Alt, Moodbooster, and Its Alt Good, as well as on Apple Music's "Best of the Week (Hot Tracks)." The EP is available via all digital platforms AWAL/KOBALT.

Check out the VOL. 1 track listing below.

Heartless

What's It All For?

Warrior

Skin and Bones

Wanted

Limbo

On the live performance front, EVARIDE have just announced a January 18, 2020 show at the world famous Troubadour in Los Angeles. This follows the group's recent appearances at Adam Carolla's World Championship of Guacamole event in Los Angeles on October 19 and a slot at JBL Fest in Las Vegas on October 11 where they played alongside artists like Khalid and Bebe Rexha.

Described by J-14 as "your newest obsession," EVARIDE received viral success by racking up over four million streams on Spotify, an 'Artist of The Month' feature from iHeart Radio and performance sessions for iHeart Radio, Billboard, Shazam and Tidal.

EVARIDE debuted in 2017 with their single "Heartless." Murray was handpicked by Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day for the starring role of Johnny in the hit Broadway show American Idiot while Maringer, has toured with artists including Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, and The Band Perry, and appeared on a multitude of performances on national television programs including the "American Country Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Ellen," and "American Idol," as well as appearing as the lead guitarist for the hit Fox TV show "Glee."

The band worked alongside several top producers on VOL. 1 including Gregg Wattenberg (Train, Goo Goo Dolls, Gavin DeGraw, Daughtry and Phillip Phillips), Colin Brittain (All Time Low, 5 Seconds of Summer, Dashboard Confessional),Doug Rockwell (Hollywood Records, New Hope Club, Marvel Rising, Sabrina Carpenter), Grammy Award-winning mix engineer Chris Lord-Alge, Claudius Mittendorfer (Panic at The Disco, Fall Out Boy and Weezer) and Michel "Lindgren" Schulz (BTS' "Boy with Luv").

EVARIDE's music has been heard in several national TV shows and X/box/PlayStation games. Leading up to the EP's release, especially the single "Warrior" which was the title song for the video game MLB RBI 2K19 and can also be heard during live sports telecasts including NCAA March Madness and NHL Stanley Cup Finals. The band even got a personalized shout-out from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson via Twitter after hearing it on NBC's "Titan Games," of which he hosts. "Warrior" and "Wanted" were also featured on the latest season of NBC's "World of Dance," hosted by Jennifer Lopez.





