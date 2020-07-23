E^ST To Release Debut Album I'M DOING IT

With over 60 million streams to her name before her debut album 'I'm Doing It' arrives, E^ST has cemented her position at the forefront of Australia's alt-pop scene, and is poised to break globally with her incredible self-penned debut full-length and latest single 'I Wanna Be Here'.



Ahead of her July 31 debut album release of 'I'm Doing It', E^st delivers yet another mighty pop anthem with 'I Wanna Be Here,' out now. Produced by Jim Eliot (Halsey, Ellie Goulding, Kylie Minogue) the song is about "a really difficult time in my life," the South African-born, Australian singer and songwriter reveals, "it's almost like I wrote the song that I needed to hear," she continues, "just because life feels impossible, that doesn't mean that it is impossible. And as long as you're trying something, there's always hope."



E^ST's debut album 'I'm Doing It' (out July 31st - PRE-ORDER/SAVE HERE) was recorded with E^ST's "musical soulmate" Jim Eliot(Ellie Goulding, Anne-Marie, Halsey), who sets her distinctive, sonorous vocal to songs, as she slyly toys with the traits of modern pop. Penned entirely by the young artist, the album is a story arc that takes place after the collapse of a relationship, the body of work finds Mel Bester investigating the ups, downs and uncertainties that come with being a young 20-something-adult and finding your place in the world. Her life-affirming blend of feel-good sounds with self-analytical themes is enticing and refreshing.



"The first half of the album is all about being a heartbroken mess as your life falls apart, and it's wallowing in that with no effort to make sense of it," she said. "I mean you need to have a wallow - it's crucial."



The turning point comes in the middle with a song, appropriately enough, called "Turn". After that, the jump into the final five tracks is huge. These are bonafide bangers, characterized by addictive melodies, snappy lyrics and crowd vocals. As she intones in 'Walking Home In The Rain' "suddenly, the world doesn't look so bleak:" the track melds another sky-scraping hook with a new-found optimism. A highlight is single "I Wanna Be Here", which builds perfectly from a gentle piano ballad to a huge, anthemic, open-hearted ode to life.



"(The songs) are still dealing with sadness and heartbreak, but there's a conscious effort to do better and be better. The album takes on an optimistic tone as I grow as a person. By the end, the album's like: it's okay, I'm getting by, I'm coping."



"I Wanna Be Here" encapsulates the essence of 'I'm Doing It', building from a gentle piano ballad to a seismic pop anthem, making a bold statement on the defiance, resilience and independence of this exciting new artist.



'I'm Doing It' is out July 31

