Dylan Sinclair Taps Destin Conrad & JVCK JAMES for 'Open Remix'

The track was released with a music video.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Toronto R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair is starting the year off strong with the announcement of his first ever U.S. live shows this spring in addition to being recognized as one of Spotify's Top 10 R&B Artists to Watch alongside a list that includes the likes of FLO, Alex Vaughn, Coco Jones, Q, LAYA, and more.

Sinclair is back today with the release of a brand new visual for his "Open Remix" featuring appearances from fellow Spotify 2023 R&B Artists to Watch members DESTIN CONRAD and JVCK JAMES. Directed by frequent collaborators the Fang Group, the explosive collaboration appears on Sinclair's breakout EP, No Longer in the Suburbs (Deluxe), which also includes the sultry standout "Never" with Joyce Wrice.

Beginning on March 5th in New York City (Baby's All Right), Sinclair will play his first ever live U.S. show including additional dates in Atlanta (March 8th @ Vinyl) and Los Angeles (March 13th @ The Echo). Tickets are available now via Dylan's official website HERE.

Dubbed an "R&B king in the making" (Complex), touted as a "leading voice reshaping Toronto's R&B sound" (CBC Radio), and hailed as an R&B artist to watch by Apple Music, the 21-year-old R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair cemented himself as one of the genre's most promising up-and-coming stars with the release of his breakout EP No Longer in the Suburbs that highlighted the Filipino-Guyanese artist stepping into his own as he transitioned from teenager to young adult - all while remaining grounded, authentic, and aware that this is just the beginning.

The project produced the standout singles "Open", "Lifetime" and "Suppress" that garnered placements on flagship playlists across Spotify, Apple, Amazon, YouTube, and TIDAL upon release and gained Sinclair over 600,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

In support of the record, Dylan performed at the 2022 JUNO Fest, made his debut at the world's largest jazz festival in Montréal, and appeared in his hometown of Toronto for Manifesto Festival performing on the Budweiser Stage alongside a lineup that included dvsn and Davido.

Sinclair's music has received praise from critics for his fresh and invigorating take on R&B with recent support from The Recording Academy/The GRAMMYs, The Toronto Star, Complex, Billboard, BET, Vibe, UPROXX, Teen VOGUE, ESSENCE, and more.

He's collaborated with artists like Savannah Ré and Emanuel and award-winning record producers including Boi-1da (Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Cardi B), Rowan (Bryson Tiller, GIVĒON, Russ), and Marcus Semaj (GIVĒON, Snoh Aalegra, dvsn).

Sinclair began writing and recording at age 15 and in 2018 self-released his debut EP, Red Like Crimson, which caught the attention of GRAMMY and JUNO Award-nominated Toronto producer Jordon Manswell known for his work with Daniel Caesar, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, dvsn, and more. In 2020, the duo collaborated on their first effort, Proverb, which earned them a highly coveted nomination for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of The Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards.

Watch the new music video here:



Levi Evans (Son Of U2s The Edge) Drops New Single You I Think Of Photo
Levi Evans (Son Of U2's The Edge) Drops New Single 'You I Think Of'
Multi-talented 23-year-old Irish/American alternative artist Levi Evans is excited to present his latest single titled “You I Think Of.” Produced by and featuring a guest appearance by the Dublin-based artist CHAMELEON, “You I Think Of” is an offering of sentimental and yearning indie that details the process of drifting apart from someone you love.
Lola Young Releases Annabels House Ahead of Her New Project Photo
Lola Young Releases 'Annabel's House' Ahead of Her New Project
The single features Ghanian Reggae star Stonebwoy. Produced by Jah Cure and Swedish producer Hamed ”K-One” Pirouzpanah, “Everything” is the first single from the 11-song project that delivers overall passion and romance wrapped in heartfelt lyrics and a cutting-edge sound.
Bachelor Girl Announce New Single Calling Out Your Name Photo
Bachelor Girl Announce New Single 'Calling Out Your Name'
The album also spawned hits ‘Treat Me Good’, ‘Lucky Me’ and ‘Permission to Shine’. ‘Buses and Trains’, which has now surpassed over 25 million streams, was also a huge hit internationally and solidified Bachelor Girl as an important part of Australian music history.
Reuben Vincent Releases Jamla/Roc Nation Debut Album ‘Love Is War’ Photo
Reuben Vincent Releases Jamla/Roc Nation Debut Album ‘Love Is War’
Reuben’s Jamla/Roc Nation debut album, Love Is War, is a conceptual, yet subtly constructed project that will place him at the forefront of debates about the new rap greats.  Unpacking relationships and romantic entanglements over warm, soulful beats from 9th Wonder, Young Guru, The Soul Council, and his own production.

