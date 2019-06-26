Dust Bowl Faeries Celebrate New EP Release at Helsinki Hudson

Dust Bowl Faeries, a gothic chamber-folk outfit led by interdisciplinary artist Ryder Cooley, celebrates the release of their EP, "Beloved Monster," at Club Helsinki Hudson with a "Dark Carnival Dance Party" featuring Frenchy and the Punk on Thursday, July 11, at 8pm. Ninety-year-old vaudevillian Wally Hughes is the evening's master of ceremonies.

Dust Bowl Faeries is a dark-carnival band based in Catskill. Their eclectic repertoire of songs draw inspiration from circus, post-punk and Eastern European folk music. Accordion, singing saw, ukulele, lap-steel, guitar and percussion combine to create the Dust Bowl Faeries otherworldly sound. The band was founded by Helsinki Hudson open-mic host Ryder Cooley and Hazel, a disembodied taxidermy ram who performs with the Fairies as their mascot-spirit animal. Musicians Rubi LaRue, Jon B. Woodin, Elizabeth LoGiudice and Andrew Stein each bring their own styles to the group, making the Dust Bowl Faeries a truly unique musical experience. The band released its eponymous debut album in 2016, featuring Tommy Stinson (the Replacements) and Melora Creager (Rasputina). Most recently, they have been collaborating with Lisa Thomas/Thin Edge Films on a series of music videos and with music producer Floyd Fisher.

Frenchy and the Punk is an acoustic alternative post-punk duo based in the Hudson Valley. Formed by bilingual French-born singer Samantha Stephenson and punk veteran and live looping guitarist Scott Helland, who was a founding member and bassist of Deep Wound, along with J Mascis and Lou Barlow (now of Dinosaur Jr). Their sound is an eclectic mix of acoustic, alternative, and post-punk with elements of cabaret and folk-rock. Helland's signature rhythmic and melodic guitar looping style creates a driving and expansive sonic landscape that perfectly blends with Stephenson's powerful Siouxsie-esque vocals and percussion. They were named one of the Top 25 Duos in America by Yahoo Music and have performed all across the U.S. and in Europe. Their show is a carnival of two that will take you from the Moulin Rouge to CBGBs and back again.

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You