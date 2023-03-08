Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Duncan Laurence Shares New Single 'Skyboy'

The track is from Laurence’s forthcoming album of the same name due out May 26.

Mar. 08, 2023  

As combined global streams of his breakout hit "Arcade" soar past 20 billion, Duncan Laurence returns with a new single and accompanying video for "Skyboy." "Skyboy" is the follow-up to "Electric Life" and "I Want It All", the first two singles from Laurence's forthcoming album of the same name due out May 26.

Out today via Capitol Records, "Skyboy" is available for streaming / download now.

The Eurovision winner co-wrote "Skyboy" with Jordan Garfield, and Wouter Hardy it was produced by Leroy Clampitt (Justin Bieber, Madison Beer, Sabrina Carpenter). The official music video was shot in Sweden, and directed by Duncan himself.

Laurence says of "Skyboy", "A lot of people don't grow up in an environment in which they can fully be themselves, let alone grow into the person they wish to become. The song Skyboy is about breaking away from that environment, that life and its toxic people" explains Laurence.

"It's about allowing and accepting yourself to start chasing your dreams and living your life the way you want to. Take your neon shoes to the city. Surround yourself with people who love you for who you truly are. And live the life you are meant to live, being fully and unapologetically you."

"Skyboy" is the title track to Laurences' May 26th Sophomore album. Laurence co-wrote all of the albums eleven tracks, to help pull the vision of his songs to life he enlisted fiancé Jordan Garfield to help him co-executive produce.

Laurence won the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 with Arcade- which has since amassed over 20 billion combined global streams. The track took the #1 spot on Spotify's Global Viral chart on release and ultimately took off on Tik Tok with now over 80 billion views on the platform.

"Arcade" has attained Gold/Platinum certifications in 37 countries, including Platinum in the U.S. Duncan recently collaborated with singer/songwriter/producer Rosa Linn on "WDIA (Would Do It Again)," which Billboard Magazine hailed as "an old-school post-breakup duet, showcasing the singers' vocal skills."

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


