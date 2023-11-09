Dua Lipa's SERVICE95 Book Club Announces November's Monthly Read 'The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett'

Dua Lipa announced November’s Monthly Read from her Service95 Book Club will be The Vanishing Half by New York Times bestselling author Brit Bennett. Throughout the month, the Service95 Book Club will offer up exclusive content from Dua and Brit on service95.com and across socials.

A New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, The Vanishing Half “brilliantly surfaces a multitude of questions about race, class, and gender, told through a family drama that spans three generations in 20th-century America,” Dua says.

“Twin sisters Desiree and Stella choose very different paths in life, with the implications of their decisions reverberating down the generations. I was struck by how the novel so cleverly raises questions of heritage and identity while remaining non-judgmental, empathetic, and full of heart. I raced through this book and I’m sure you will too.”

Content will include Dua interviewing Brit for an author Q&A, where they explore themes in the book such as race and identity. Brit will also share the books she read for research, a playlist of songs she listened to while writing her novel, and invite readers to learn more about her writing and editing process, including why she cut a beloved character from the book’s original draft.

Dua’s Service95 Book Club is the latest offering from her Service95 platform, which also consists of the At Your Service podcast and the flagship Service95 newsletter, which has been praised by The Guardian as "some of the most thought-provoking short-form cultural writing you can find." The podcast has been lauded in publications including The Sunday Times, Vogue and Vulture, and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify who said, “Dua is an incredibly thoughtful interviewer with a genuine interest in people, social movements, and the arts.”

You can follow Service95 on socials and YouTube to get the latest, and subscribe to the newsletter here to stay in the loop on upcoming monthly reads.

About Dua Lipa

3x GRAMMY and 6x Brit Award-winning international pop powerhouse Dua Lipa closed out 2022 as one of the top performers of the year, with both Variety and Billboard naming her Future Nostalgia World Tour among the best live shows of the year. The tour’s namesake album solidified Dua’s position as both a critical success and top radio performer.

Future Nostalgia is certified platinum in the US and UK, was the longest running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021, and has spawned multiple worldwide hit singles, with “Levitating” earning certified diamond status and the title of Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021. In addition to breaking solo records, Dua proved to be a formidable collaborator, with Elton John’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” landing them the honor of Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers of the Year.

Dua has found superstar status on stage and off, thanks to her many passions outside the world of music. 2022 saw Dua launch Service95, a global style, culture, and society editorial platform inspired by her lifelong habit of curating extensive recommendations lists.

The accompanying podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, features thoughtful conversations with high-profile guests from fellow performers and artists to authors and activists, and has been lauded in publications including The Sunday Times, Vogue, The Guardian and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify. Dua’s passion for reading and affinity for storytelling led her to launch the third and latest branch of the platform, the Service95 Book Club.

As a fashion icon, Dua has graced the cover of every major fashion magazine worldwide from Vogue and Elle to W and Dazed. Most recently, Dua co-designed Versace’s “La Vacanza” collection, alongside the iconic Donatella Versace herself. The womenswear collection debuted at a fashion show in Cannes in May 2023 which Vogue called, “the hottest collaboration of the summer” while Vogue Runway’s review of the show hailed it “an instantly desirable, flattering summer wardrobe.”

Dua’s eponymous 2017 debut album is certified platinum, spawned six platinum tracks, and made her the first female artist in Brit Awards history to pick up five nominations in a single year. Dua has a total of 8 Grammy nominations, with three wins for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording. Across platforms globally, she has amassed over 38 billion streams and holds the record for having the top two most streamed albums by a female artist of all time on Spotify.