By: Nov. 17, 2023

Dryboy Drops New Single 'Blood On The Floor' Via Rostrum Records

Dryboy has released his new single "Blood On The Floor" via Rostrum Records. "Blood On The Floor" is a thrilling first look at Dryboy's debut EP dropping in 2024. Watch the "Blood on the Floor" lyric video here

"Blood On The Floor" is an invigorating pop-punk track that showcases Dryboy's poignant songwriting and powerful melodic ability. Drawing inspiration from the aftermath of a six-year relationship, Dryboy turns heartache into artistry, pouring raw emotion into every note. "Blood On The Floor" encapsulates the unfiltered essence of his experience, transforming personal pain into a sonic journey that resonates with listeners on a profound level.

Dryboy, an artist hailing from Chicago and now based in LA, has carved a niche for himself in the music scene by weaving a captivating, enigmatic sound infused with elements of Pop, Rock, and Alternative Hip-Hop. The fast-rising talent first hit the scene with his hit single "Summer Nights'' featuring Clever, which has now amassed over 9 million streams on Spotify. With an impressive track record that includes opening for prominent artists such as Lil Durk, YBN Nahmir, G Herbo, and Calboy, Dryboy's star is on the ascent. His writing and recording style are rapidly evolving, promising a tantalizing EP set to debut in the upcoming year.

Keep a close eye on Dryboy, as Rostrum Records newest star prepares his highly-anticipated project set for 2024.

Stream "Blood On The Floor" here

Connect with Dryboy

Instagram | YouTube



