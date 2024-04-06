Drummer and Composer Larnell Lewis Releases New Recording 'SLICE OF LIFE'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drummer and Composer Larnell Lewis has released a new recording 'SLICE OF LIFE,' out now.

"﻿This collection of thoughts through music represents areas of growth or current development in my life and locks in on my experience as a father and husband. In one season, I will spend a lot of time with my kids playing games like hide and seek, making music, or helping them learn about life. In another season, I could be out on the road or working from home and need to remind my kids that I love them more than all the stars in the sky that appear while they sleep, and that I will be back to squeeze them and laugh," says Larnell Lewis.

About Larnell Lewis

LARNELL LEWIS is a Grammy Award winning musician, composer, producer, and educator. Based in Toronto, has established himself among the most diverse and in-demand drummers in the world.

Since 2012, Larnell has been playing with three time Grammy Award winning band, Snarky Puppy. Larnell leads successful ensembles of his own and has toured the globe with highly reputable contemporary musicians, including Quincy Jones, Laila Biali, Jeremy Ledbetter, Etienne Charles, Gregory Porter, Benny Golson, Lalah Hathaway, Jacob Collier, John Scofield, Pat Metheny, Lisa Fisher, Kurt Elling, Gary Burton, and more. Larnell's immense talent, fierce creativity, and evolving musical style keep him in-demand as a collaborator for artists internationally.

In June 2018, Larnell independently released his debut album, In The Moment. This project explores Larnell's deep connection to jazz, fusion, and his Afro-Caribbean roots. The album features performances from a wide range of musicians such as fellow Snarky Puppy band mates Shaun Martin, Mark Lettieri, Juno Award winners Mike Downes, Robi Botos, and many others. His latest release, Relive The Moment, (Nov. 2020) is a reimagining of his compositions from In The Moment, with new drum performances, recorded at Jukasa Studios. In addition to his success as recording artist, performer, and director, Larnell is a dedicated Music Educator. He is a Professor of Music at Humber College, Canada's most respected institution for post-secondary music education.

Whether performing on the world stage with internationally acclaimed artists, or playing local gigs in Toronto, Larnell Lewis is consistently a passionate and joyful creator, as well as one of the most skilled, musical drummers today. Larnell Lewis is endorsed by Yamaha Drums, Zildjian, Promark, Evans, D'Addario, Prologix, and Latin Percussion.

For more information, click below:

Larnell Lewis Website