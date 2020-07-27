Drug Couple Share New Single 'No Legged Dog', New EP 'Choose Your Own Apocalypse' Out Next Month

Brooklyn-based duo Drug Couple share their new single "No Legged Dog" off of their upcoming EP, Choose Your Own Apocalypse, due out August 14th via PaperCup Music. Last week, Look At My Records premiered "No Legged Dog" and shared an accompanying exclusive interview with the band, praising, "The song is another great sounding track with lots of classic indie rock influences that Drug Couple lovingly embraces, including the witty lyricism of Liz Phair, the fuzzed-out guitars of Painful-era Yo La Tengo, and the subtle political bent of R.E.M."



Their sophomore EP, Choose Your Own Apocalypse, is a collection of songs about finding someone special to share the end-times with. They started writing and recording the EP back in the summer of 2016, as events were leading up to the election of Donald Trump and it already seemed certain that, one way or the other, Armageddon was right around the corner. Drug Couple decided to make an album based around the concept of falling in love mid-apocalypse without fully realizing that's exactly what they were doing.



A meditation on the idea of holding on tight to love during the worst of times, the album (as well as their recently released single "Protest Song") proved to be oddly prescient, written long before 2020 turned out to be one of the scariest and most trying years in recent memory. Drug Couple hopes that their clairvoyance wasn't causal, though they'd be lying if they said they didn't feel partially responsible for the disintegration of the very fabric of our society.



Choose Your Own Apocalypse is a psychedelic, phantasmal record that draws influence from REM, Primal Scream, Exile era Rolling Stones, and Liz Phair. The EP features Becca on bass, vocals, and vibraphone. Miles on guitar, vocals, keyboard, drums, programming and production, and Pastor Greg on drums.







CHOOSE YOUR OWN APOCALYPSE EP - TRACKLISTING

01. 2027

02. No Legged Dog

03. Bottomless

04. The Ghost

05. Missing To Mars

06. Ain't That Heavy BIO



Drug Couple is newlyweds Becca and Miles Robinson. They met in 2015 and they just want to make cool art together forever.



A real life couple, as well as creative duo, Drug Couple's music showcases the ongoing dialogue they're engaged in, and the spirit of deep collaboration that colors their songwriting as well as their lives at home together. The pair released their debut EP 'Little Hits' in November of 2019, establishing their unique brand of "off-kilter indie" (The Deli). Their sophomore EP, Choose Your Own Apocalypse is a collection of songs about finding someone special to share the end-times with.

