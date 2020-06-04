Drug Couple Release Two New Tracks 'No Outside' and 'Alone 2gether'

Brooklyn-based Drug Couple are back with two new tracks, "No Outside" and "Alone 2gether", Double B-Sides out now on PaperCup Music. The B-Sides premiered on The Deli, who praised how the songs "represent a expansion of Drug Couple's sound beyond the softer, more downtempo qualities of Little Hits."

Listen below!



In anticipation of their upcoming sophomore EP out this summer, these tracks are mediations on bunkering down with someone special while the world outside burns. Both the B-Sides and the forthcoming EP have proven to be oddly prescient, written and named long before the pandemic forced us all into extended isolation in our homes. This release features Miles on guitar, vocals, keyboard, chimes and production, and Becca on bass and vocals. No Outside / Alone 2gether Double B-Sides are out now via PaperCup Music. Drug Couple will follow this double single release, with their sophomore EP, Choose Your Own Apocalypse, due out August 2020 on PaperCup Music.

