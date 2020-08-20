Drewmula Drops Debut EP CHEMISTRY

The nine-track EP moves between UK RnB, pop and afroswing.

"Chemistry" is a debut EP that showcases a "new UK sound" masterminded by one of the nation's hottest new talents. Inspired by the experience of natural chemistry in romantic relationships, the EP captures the narrative of this process over nine tracks that loosely chart the course of a relationship, from the initial buzz of excitement to the doubts and insecurities that can threaten any connection. Kicking off with the breezy vibes of "STEP CORRECT", the record moves through 2019's radio-ready single "WANTING" to the similarly catchy "NO PALAVA", before exploring darker emotional territory on closing track "CAUTIOUS". These tracks are cleverly punctuated by interludes that paint a broader picture in the listener's mind, telling the story of a new connection and following wherever it leads.

"The main concept of this EP is chemistry. In the context of relationships, chemistry comes in all forms of emotion and special connection. I wanted to show two people trying to spark a chemistry between each other with interludes showing you a narrative of their process."

With the release of his debut EP, Drewmula confirms his status as a talent to watch in 2020. Having linked up with major players like VEVO, Capital Xtra, and Link Up TV, played London institutions such as XOYO, Reprezent Radio, and Birthdays Dalston, and earned features on London Live, Nation of Billions, and Complex, his profile continues to grow with each release. With music videos for "CAUTIOUS" and "STEP CORRECT" on the way and shows lined up for later this year, Drewmula is set to dominate the UK music scene​ in 2020.

Listen:

Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/yungsocial

Apple Music - https://music.apple.com/us/artist/drewmula/1313412366

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/2IUgV9kZO7l6wJIUt5Jmvy?autoplay=true&v=A

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DrewmulaMusic/

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You