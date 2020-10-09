Drew Parker Announced As SiriusXM Highway Find

The Highway has been an avid supporter of Parker’s most recent single, “While You’re Gone."

This week on The Storme Warren Show, SiriusXM The Highway (ch. 56) announced Drew Parker as their newest 'Highway Find.' The Highway has been an avid supporter of Parker's most recent single, "While You're Gone" - adding it On The Horizon in September to great feedback from country fans across North America. On October 21, Parker will release an EP, fittingly titled While You're Gone and featuring the hit-in-the-making single along with new music. "While You're Gone" can be listened to here.



"I moved to Nashville dreaming and praying for opportunities like this. Thanks to SiriusXM for believing in me as an artist and for believing in this song. I am honored to be a Highway Find alongside so many of my biggest influences before me. It's been amazing to get feedback from country fans responding so well to this song, I can't wait to see what the future holds," says Parker.



Drew Parker has had a year to remember. The same week his baby girl was born, he had his first No. 1 as a writer with Jake Owen's "Homemade'', which was recently awarded NSAI's 10 Songs I Wish I'd Written. Having co-written multiple Luke Combs songs including, "1, 2 Many ft. Brooks and Dunn," "Lonely One" and "Nothing Like You," Parker is set to open for Combs on his "What You See Is What You Get" tour in 2021.



The 'Highway Finds' spotlight on SiriusXM's The Highway channel is part of the company's ongoing commitment to discovering, introducing and breaking new artists. Over the past decade, The Highway has helped to launch acts such as Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Sam Hunt and many others, as a part of the channel's 'Highway Finds' feature. Other past 'Highway Finds' artists include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice, Cole Swindell, Dan + Shay, Maddie and Tae, Maren Morris, and more.



It takes some folks 10 years to make a name for themselves in Music City, but in the three short years that Drew Parker has lived in Nashville, TN, he has been able to accomplish things he never dreamed were possible. Coming from a small, unincorporated town of Stewart, Georgia (located in Covington, Georgia), Parker began singing at age 3 in front of small church crowds. Over the years, he began to build his confidence and, at age 14, he decided to pick up a guitar and teach himself how to play songs from his inspirations, such as Keith Whitley, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Travis Tritt, and Alan Jackson. At age 18, he expanded his musical abilities and learned to play piano, both of which he still uses today to craft lyrics and rhymes into songs. Parker made the move to Nashville, Tennessee in 2015 and signed a publishing deal with RiverHouse/WarnerChappell in September of 2017. He is a co-writer on Luke Combs' debut platinum record "This One's For You", Jake Owen's single "Homemade" and Luke Combs' "1,2 Many". Aside from his cowboy hat and boots, Drew Parker is the definition of true country. He is genuine, honest, and carries an old soul that resonates with many. He is on the rise and sees no end in sight. For more information visit drewparkermusic.com.

View More Music Stories Related Articles