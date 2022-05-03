Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors Announce Fall Headline Tour

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors are announcing a month of fall US headlining shows following this year's Moon River Music Festival - an annual event founded and curated by Holcomb - in Chattanooga, TN on September 10th and 11th.

Today's news comes as the band gears up for their first ever performance at the BottleRock festival in Napa, CA on May 29th and ahead of their 2-night stint at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium June 3rd and 4th to celebrate Holcomb's 40th Birthday!

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors have been steadily ramping up their touring since Holcomb wrapped his biggest You & Me run ever with his wife Ellie Holcomb to celebrate the release of their recent LP Coming Home: A Collection of Songs that dropped in January 2022.

The band made a recent stop at this year's High Water Festival in North Charleston, SC where they played alongside Jack White, My Morning Jacket, and Black Pumas and that same weekend, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors found themselves joining the legendary Willie Nelson for a couple of shows that had Holcomb joining Willie on stage for the chorus of "Will the Circle Be Unbroken/I'll Fly Away."

The band continues to tour in support of their last studio album, 2019's Dragons LP and the live shows have presented an opportunity for them to throw in "I Need Somewhere To Go" - a song Holcomb wrote and recorded at the height of the pandemic. They recently carved out some time to visit the recording studio in Asheville, NC to start work on a new album, which we'll definitely keep you posted on. In the meantime, catch Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors live. Confirmed US tour dates are below and for the most up-to-date information, please visit www.drewholcomb.com.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors US Tour Dates

5/6 @ Springfest in Ocean City, MD

5/29 @ BottleRock in Napa, CA

6/3 @ The Ryman (40th Birthday Show) in Nashville, TN

6/4 @ The Ryman (40th Birthday Show) in Nashville, TN

6/17 @ The Vogue in Indianapolis, IN

6/18 @ Bell's Beer Garden in Kalamazoo, MI

7/9 @ Woodstock Summer Concert Series in Woodstock, GA

9/10-11 @ Moon River Music Festival @ Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, TN

9/14 @ Eastern Kentucky Univ. EKU Center for the Arts in Richmond, KY

9/15 @ John Emerald Distilling Company in Opelika, AL

9/16 @ Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA

9/17 @ The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC

9/18 @ Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, NC

9/20 @ The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, VA

9/21 @ The Ramkat in Winston Salem, NC

9/22 @ Mr. Smalls Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA

9/23 @ The Bluestone in Columbus, OH

9/24 @ The Castle Theater in Bloomington, IL

9/26 @ Headliners Music Hall in Louisville, KY

9/27 @ The Eastern in Detroit, MI

9/28 @ Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI

9/29 @ The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha, NE

9/30 @ Knuckleheads Saloon in Kansas City, MO

10/1 @ Summit Music Hall in Denver, CO

10/5 @ Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, OK

10/6 @ The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

10/7 @ White Rose Music Festival/Sovereign Bank Stadium in York, PA

10/8 @ Joy Theater in New Orleans, LA

10/9 @ Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall in Huntsville, AL