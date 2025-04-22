Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Set 'Medicine' Anniversary Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors are set to head out on their Medicine: 10 Year Anniversary Tour. Originally released in 2015, Medicine earned widespread critical acclaim, garnering praise from outlets like NPR, Rolling Stone, and more for its heartfelt songwriting and timeless Americana sound. To mark a decade since its release, the band will be bringing this beloved album to life with a limited run of Southeast shows. Fans can expect a mix of nostalgic favorites and fresh energy as the group revisits the songs that became cornerstones of their career.

Known for their electric live shows and genuine connection with fans, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors continue to blend rootsy storytelling with modern folk-rock charm — and the Medicine anniversary tour promises to be a heartfelt tribute to one of their most iconic records.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb's Memory Bank Tour continues with two nights at The Ryman Auditorium on May 2+3 in their home city of Nashville, TN and this summer with the New England run in July and the Texas dates in August - all confirmed shows are below and are part of the album tour that had the duo playing 30+ major cities across the US.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb Dates

May 2nd @ Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

May 3rd @ Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

July 18th @ Jane Pickens Theatre in Newport, RI

July 19th @ The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH

July 26th @ State Theatre in Portland, ME

August 1st @ Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, MA

August 2nd @ Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook, CT

August 14th @ Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX

August 15th @ Majestic Theatre in Dallas, TX

August 16th @ Heights Theatre in Houston, TX

