Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Release New Album 'Strangers No More Volume Two'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have released their new album Strangers No More Volume Two. The LP was recorded during the band’s Strangers No More album sessions in Asheville, NC when they recorded 21 songs over a two-week period, ultimately splitting them into two releases. Volume Two kicks off with the lead single “Green Light” – a rollicking ode to the band’s wives putting up with their troubadour lifestyle that features Vince Gill and was co-written by Holcomb and Lori McKenna.

Volume Two features a breadth of genre defying songs about love, loss, betrayal, the passage of time, as well as the ties that bind and break us as humans. There are songs centered around specific human experiences like “Suffering,” “Forgiveness,” “Imagination,” and “Shelter” which take the listener through a journey into the unanswerable questions of how to navigate the joy and pain that we all face. There is the classic heartbreaker of “Burn,” which features Holcomb’s wife Ellie’s arena stomping soulful background vocals over guitarist Nate Dugger’s wailing guitar solo. Highlights include “Soul’s a Camera,” which finds Holcomb taking lyrical photos of a lifetime’s worth of memories, reminding us all that we are made up of our stories and experiences. “Easy Together” is a classic song in the Marvin Gaye family tree, a blatant attempt to help the world make love, and “Way Back When” is a heartbreaking ballad about the passage of time from a father to a son, and the inevitable end that faces us all, while trying to find a legacy to leave behind.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have spent the past year on the road supporting Strangers No More, their ninth full-length studio album that features the group’s first #1 Americana single “Find Your People.” The single had a huge spike in streams this past Spring thanks to Instagram Reels and TikTok, where the song peaked at #2 on TikTok’s popular chart and broke into the Top 50 on the Billboard TikTok chart. The success of the album and single also helped the band reach a new career milestone in May when they celebrated more than 500 million global streams. Volume Two continues the first album’s themes of love, community, and personal reflection and taps into the same soulful and Americana sounds that fans have come to expect, while also incorporating elements that push Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors music in new directions.

On the touring front Holcomb and his band – Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys) – kicked things off in June 2023 with a return to Bonnaroo followed by a direct support slot for Darius Rucker, headline shows, dates with The Head and The Heart, and a January UK solo tour for Holcomb who spent February on the road with his wife Ellie Holcomb. On the TV front, they returned to CBS Saturday Morning in July, made their debut on Live with Kelly & Mark in October (and returned for a second performance in December), made their Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut on November 23rd, and joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February 2024.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates:

Sept 14 in Annapolis, MD at Annapolis Songwriters Fest

Sept 29 in Bridgeport, CT at Soundside Music Festival

Oct 6 in Memphis, TN at Mempho Music Festival

Oct 15 in Dallas, TX at Texas State Fair

Nov 9 in Tybee Island, GA at Tybee Post Music Festival

Nov 15 in Homewood, AL at Samford University (w/Ellie Holcomb)

Dec 17 in Nashville, TN at Schermerhorn Symphony Ctr (Neighborly Christmas Show w/Ellie Holcomb)

Dec 18 in Memphis, TN at Orpheum Theatre (Neighborly Christmas Show w/Ellie Holcomb)

Comments