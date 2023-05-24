Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Performing at Catholic Health Amphitheater in August to Celebrate New Album

Their new album will be released on June 7.

By:
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors hit the road on June 2nd just ahead of the June 7th release of their new full-length studio album Strangers No More.

The album is the band's ninth and offers an all-encompassing view not only of the places Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have been, but where they are headed next, too. From ageless folk music to atmospheric Americana to soulful rock & roll, the album marks an ambitious new chapter in the band’s story.

The band has released a number of singles ahead of the album, most recently “That’s On You, That’s On Me” and “Troubles,” which follow the joyful rallying cry of lead single “Find Your People,” last month’s rousing “All The Money In The World,” January’s finger-picked folk song “Fly,” and last fall’s two singles – the moving “Gratitude” and celebratory “Dance With Everybody” – both co-written by Holcomb and his good friend Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show.

Strangers No More embraces a wider range of topics and textures and the themes are more universal. Holcomb approached songwriting for the new album very intentionally, “We wanted to be more ambitious with our sound and get the audience on its feet when we play these songs live, without turning our back on the singer/songwriter fans," he said.

They’ll get the opportunity to do just that starting with several June dates, a performance at this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18th, a massive summer tour as direct support for Darius Rucker and their fall US headline run that has them out through the end of October. All confirmed dates are below and look for more to be announced soon!

Confirmed Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates Below:

June 2 in Lincoln, NE @ The Royal Grove
June 3 in Wichita, KS at Wichita Riverfest – Downtown
June 4 in Rogers, AR at Railyard
June 18 in Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
June 22 in Washington, DC @ The Anthem^
June 23 in Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
June 24 in Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center^
July 8 in Memphis, TN at Levitt Shell at Overton Park
July 20 in Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place^
July 21 in Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion^
July 22 in Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^
Aug. 3 in Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino^
Aug. 4 in Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^
Aug. 5 in Farmingville, NY @ Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill^
Aug. 10 in Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^
Aug. 11 in Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion^
Aug. 12 in Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park^
Aug. 18 in Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre^
Aug. 19 in Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena^
Aug. 23 in Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre^
Aug. 25 in San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park^
Sept. 9 in Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Music Festival++
Sept. 13 in Birmingham, AL at Iron City
Sept. 14 in Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
Sept. 15 in Cleveland, OH at House of Blues
Sept. 16 in Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue
Sept. 19 in Des Moines, IA at Wooly’s
Sept. 21 in Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue
Sept. 22 in Madison, WI at Majestic Theatre
Sept. 24 in Kalamazoo, MI at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Sept. 29 in Boston, MA at Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall
Sept. 30 in Portsmouth, NH at the Music Hall
Oct. 1 in Burlington, VT at Higher Ground Ballroom
Oct. 4 in Ardmore, PA at Ardmore Music Hall
Oct. 5 in Richmond, VA at The National
Oct. 6 in Lexington, VA at Lime Kiln Theatre
Oct. 7 in Charleston, SC @ Riverfront Revival Festival
Oct. 14 in Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater^
Oct. 18 in Oxford, MS at The Lyric
Oct. 19 in Tulsa, OK at Cains
Oct. 20 in Forth Worth, TX at Tannahill’s Music Hall
Oct. 21 in Waco, TX at the Hippodrome
^ denotes Darius Rucker Dates
++denotes Goodbye Road Appearance



