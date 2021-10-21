Dreamer Boy & BENEE Collaborate on 'Are You Letting Go?' Single

Genre-blurring Nashville singer/songwriter Dreamer Boy joins forces with multi-Platinum New Zealand star BENEE for the lush new single, "Are You Letting Go?," out today on slowplay / Harvest Records. It's a natural pairing that brings out the most emotional and ethereal sensibilities of both shapeshifting artists.

After the fast and furious recent single "Keep The Pace," Dreamer Boy presses softly on the brakes for "Are You Letting Go?," settling into a more lovelorn and delicate mode. "I'm better within than without," sings the artist born Zach Taylor amid a flurry of dizzying effects.

On the track, Taylor said, "'Are You Letting Go?' was written as a SOS or smoke signal to another person. I was very lost and feeling very far from someone I loved when I wrote this and sometimes the only communication you have with that person is not clear and leaves you hoping or longing. With this song, I wanted to express that unfamiliar and bewildering place of love, of not knowing, and the uncertainty of how the other person is feeling."

BENEE is Taylor's ideal foil, her soft vocals wrapping around his like a warm, comforting hug. Their last words together-"Are you leaving, leaving?"-bleed into a blistering sea of guitar dissonance.

Taylor continues, "This is a song that I really wanted to have BENEE appear on because it shows that there is someone else and she gives the other side of the story in some ways. I have loved her vocal delivery and writing for some time now and her song 'Happen to Me' really inspired me to reach out and ask her to join me on this song. I am so happy to share this little heartbreaker with the world and so cool to have be BENEE a part of it."

Alongside "Keep The Pace," released last month, "Are You Letting Go?" shows Taylor's continued thirst for self-exploration and musical experimentation. April saw the release of his second album, All The Ways We Are Together. The glowing collection of bedroom pop earned praise from a host of taste making outlets. PAPER described Taylor's sound as "warm-hearted, glamorous, and genreless," while Atwood Magazine said his songs were "buoyant, sweet, and completely joyful."

Los Angeles fans got the first taste of "Are You Letting Go?" earlier this month when BENEE made a surprise appearance at the final show of Dreamer Boy's first headlining run, the All Our Dreams Came True Tour. Given the crowd's response, this may be one of Taylor's most exciting collabs yet-a sign that there are still more wild musical worlds he and his friends can explore together.

Listen to the new track here: