Dream Wife Share New Single Before Album Release on Friday

Their third album, Social Lubrication, will drop this Friday, June 9th via Lucky Number.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

London-based trio Dream Wife – vocalist Rakel Mjöll (she/her), guitarist Alice Go (she/her), bassist Bella Podpadec (they/them) – will release their electrifying third album, Social Lubrication, this Friday, June 9th via Lucky Number.

The band have already shared four singles with “Who Do You Wanna Be?” about their takes on capitalism and faux-activism, the dance-rock “Orbit,” the cheeky “Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)” and their rock-heavy lead single “Leech.”

Today, the band unveil the final single ahead of their album release, the disco-leaning title track. “Social Lubrication” serves as a rally against the patriarchy as they call out unsolicited advice and gendered violence.

“Exhausted. Done with being polite, done with sugar coating, placating, and pandering to patriarchal bulls. Wanting to just exist, in this body without being pigeon-holed or judged for the bodies we exist in. Do the job well. Show up. Not play other people's games. You can’t fix something rotten to the core - we need revolution not reform,” note the band on the track. The single is out alongside a self-made music video from the band with influences spanning from their album art to the Yellow Jackets opening sequence.

Following an explosive return stateside for a packed SXSW earlier this year, Dream Wife, known for their powerful live shows, will play a string of U.S. dates this Fall, including Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Franciso, and more. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Social Lubrication is an entirely self-written album, produced by Alice Go (of Dream Wife) alongside Matthew Peel, mixed by duo Alan Moulder (Nine Inch Nails, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Killers, Depeche Mode) and Caesar Edmunds (Wet Leg, Beach House).

The album finds the band once again playfully tackling big subjects like bodily autonomy, dismantling the patriarchy and using your platform for the greater good, while truly translating the visceral nature of their riotous live shows to tape for the first time.

Social Lubrication follows their UK Top 20 breakthrough with their sophomore record So When You Gonna…. What came next was remixes for the likes of Rina Sawayama, Nova Twins and Porridge Radio, and international touring at festivals such as Lollapalooza (US), Laneway (AU), Summersonic (JP), Primavera (ES) and Pitchfork (FR) as well as opening slots for Garbage, The Kills, and even the Rolling Stones at Hyde Park.

Photo credit: Sophie Webster



