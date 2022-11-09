Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dream Unending Release 'Song of Salvation'

Their new album is out this Friday on 20 Buck Spin.

Nov. 09, 2022  

This Friday, Dream Unending return with their sophomore album, Song of Salvation. The duo released their debut album last year, which was a marked shift in musical ambition for Derrick Vella (Tomb Mold) and Justin DeTore (Innumerable Forms, Sumerlands). While structured with a foot firmly in Death / Doom, a far loftier purpose and progressivism was its hallmark, as such distancing itself from others pursuing the style.

Now returning only a year later with the stunning Song of Salvation, that exploratory zeal is given substantially greater allowance to soar and shine.

This new 5-song LP continues Dream Unending's rapid evolution, and the boundless panorama of Song of Salvation is, crucially and intrinsically, a continued departure from limiting genre norms and an adept redefining of them.

Dream Unending's Derrick Vella comments, "It's nice to finally reach home plate as far as the releasing of this record. It was a real trip to write, record and wrap up. Working with Justin among many other talented individuals to make this record what it is has been blissful. I hope some of the joy of making this album shines through in the sounds, from the highs, the lows, the shimmering, the psychedelic leanings at times, the silence, the triumphant closeouts and much more."

Dream Unending's Derrick Vella comments: If Tide Turns Eternal is a bungalow, then Song of Salvation is a high-rise... big, glacial, heavy riffs and exploratory clean sections that stretch out a bit more. It feels like a hyper-detailed account of the quest for joy and meaning but still exploring the pitfalls and hiccups along the way. It's an album about answering your own cry for help."

He continues, "After making Tide Turns Eternal, we had developed a sort of blueprint on how to approach making music like this remotely. With comfort and confidence in our corner, we had the chance to be more meticulous with mapping out the songs, and how much we wanted to throw at the wall. It was a real pleasure to bring more friends into the mix as well with small but impactful appearances throughout the album. I always think of music as expressions of certain colours and I wanted to fill the canvas with some variety as Song of Salvation progresses."

Listen to the new single here:



VIDEO: The Jack Moves Share Lionel Richie Video Photo
VIDEO: The Jack Moves Share 'Lionel Richie' Video
The song is reminiscent of The Ohio Players and Rick James funk, or INXS dance-rock if spun at one of David Mancuso's infamous '70s parties at The Loft. It's a distinctly east coast R&B sound, but able to sit comfortably alongside a contemporary outer-regional song like 'Am I Wrong' by Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals. Watch the video now!
The Highwomen & Tanya Tucker Added to Echoes Through the Canyon Weekend Photo
The Highwomen & Tanya Tucker Added to 'Echoes Through the Canyon Weekend'
The Highwomen with Tanya Tucker will add to a weekend at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre, Added due to overwhelming demand after the first two Gorge dates—Carlile’s annual headline concert on June 9 (with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell) and artist Joni Mitchell’s “Joni Jam” on June 10 (with Carlile opening)—immediately sold-out. 
Rising Artist Ber to Release New EP Halfway in February Photo
Rising Artist Ber to Release New EP 'Halfway' in February
The EP showcases her lofty range as a songwriter, artist and creator while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase. In conjunction, the EP’s title-track premieres now alongside an accompanying video. Ber’s previously released songs “Boys Who Kiss You In Their Car” and “Superspreader” have already begun to receive praise.
Hataałii Shares New Single Presidents Got Me All Night Long Photo
Hataałii Shares New Single 'President's Got Me All Night Long'
The music he makes as Hataałii is at turns witty and world-weary, sunny but endearingly solipsistic, tapping into the nihilism of The Replacements’ Paul Westerberg as well as the gorgeously romantic sleaze of Chris Isaak, if either of them had to deal with the anxieties of constantly carrying a mobile phone or losing contact with friends.

From This Author - Michael Major


Alternative Artist Woz Releases Inspired Debut EP 'At The Gulf'Alternative Artist Woz Releases Inspired Debut EP 'At The Gulf'
November 9, 2022

Rising alt artist, Woz, releases deeply vulnerable and raw debut EP, At the Gulf today. The title is inspired by the Gulf gas station where Woz works on Long Island, New York to make ends meet. To date, he has received widespread support for revealing his personal traumas by fans and artists alike, including both The Struts and FLETCHER.
GRACE CUMMINGS Shares Cover of Fatboy Slim's 'Praise You'GRACE CUMMINGS Shares Cover of Fatboy Slim's 'Praise You'
November 9, 2022

Melbourne-based singer, songwriter, producer and accomplished stage actor Grace Cummings has released a striking cover of the 90s Fatboy Slim hit 'Praise You,' originally written by Camille Yarbrough. The recording is accompanied by a dance video directed by Gil Gilmour. 
Flume Shares 'Slugger' Unheard Track From Debut AlbumFlume Shares 'Slugger' Unheard Track From Debut Album
November 9, 2022

Flume, the self-titled debut album from Grammy-winning electronic music titan Flume, was released ten years ago today. Streamed over 1 billion times worldwide and certified Platinum in multiple territories, the album launched the now-iconic producer and his signature sound into the stratosphere in 2012. Plus, check out tour dates!
VIDEO: Idina Menzel Shares WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE? Disney+ Documentary TrailerVIDEO: Idina Menzel Shares WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE? Disney+ Documentary Trailer
November 9, 2022

Idina Menzel has shared a first look at her new documentary, Which Way to the Stage?, which will be released next month on Disney+. The film goes through the Tony Award-winning icon's career, featuring her time in Rent, Wicked, Frozen, and more, leading up to her solo concert at Madison Square Garden. Watch the new video preview now!
Mother Mother Release Original Anti-Holiday Anthem 'Cry Christmas'Mother Mother Release Original Anti-Holiday Anthem 'Cry Christmas'
November 9, 2022

Following the band’s sold-out North American/Canadian tour earlier this year, Mother Mother spent the summer lighting up stadium stages in Europe with Imagine Dragons. The band are in the midst of a sold out string of headline dates in both the US and Europe, and 2023 will find them working on new music.