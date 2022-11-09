Dream Unending Release 'Song of Salvation'

This Friday, Dream Unending return with their sophomore album, Song of Salvation. The duo released their debut album last year, which was a marked shift in musical ambition for Derrick Vella (Tomb Mold) and Justin DeTore (Innumerable Forms, Sumerlands). While structured with a foot firmly in Death / Doom, a far loftier purpose and progressivism was its hallmark, as such distancing itself from others pursuing the style.

Now returning only a year later with the stunning Song of Salvation, that exploratory zeal is given substantially greater allowance to soar and shine.

This new 5-song LP continues Dream Unending's rapid evolution, and the boundless panorama of Song of Salvation is, crucially and intrinsically, a continued departure from limiting genre norms and an adept redefining of them.

Dream Unending's Derrick Vella comments, "It's nice to finally reach home plate as far as the releasing of this record. It was a real trip to write, record and wrap up. Working with Justin among many other talented individuals to make this record what it is has been blissful. I hope some of the joy of making this album shines through in the sounds, from the highs, the lows, the shimmering, the psychedelic leanings at times, the silence, the triumphant closeouts and much more."

Dream Unending's Derrick Vella comments: If Tide Turns Eternal is a bungalow, then Song of Salvation is a high-rise... big, glacial, heavy riffs and exploratory clean sections that stretch out a bit more. It feels like a hyper-detailed account of the quest for joy and meaning but still exploring the pitfalls and hiccups along the way. It's an album about answering your own cry for help."

He continues, "After making Tide Turns Eternal, we had developed a sort of blueprint on how to approach making music like this remotely. With comfort and confidence in our corner, we had the chance to be more meticulous with mapping out the songs, and how much we wanted to throw at the wall. It was a real pleasure to bring more friends into the mix as well with small but impactful appearances throughout the album. I always think of music as expressions of certain colours and I wanted to fill the canvas with some variety as Song of Salvation progresses."

Listen to the new single here: