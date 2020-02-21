Doom Flamingo & Nobide Collaborate for 'Telepathy' Remix

Live-electronic trio Nobide has collaborated with Doom Flamingo on a remix of the latter's single, " Telepathy ." As Doom Flamingo keyboardist Ross Bogan explains, the intention for the original version of "Telepathy" was simple in that "We just want to make people dance. It's a ritual." In that light, Nobide hit the nail on the head with their "Telepathy" remix, weaving a new EDM identity into the song's DNA. Stream the track here to set your mind in a Friday mood.

Today's release of " Telepathy " comes in advance of the eponymous double EP that Doom Flamingo will release in 2020. The first EP will be titled DOOM , followed shortly by its counterpart, FLAMINGO. The first release is loosely categorized by the band as "party horror music" with heavy metal ballads. FLAMINGO , the second EP, will vibe more towards "80's guilty pleasures." Want more Doom Flamingo? Check out the single " Somebody ," which was released last week.

Doom Flamingo is the rising Charleston, SC-based synthwave sextet featuring Umphrey's McGee bassist Ryan Stasik . Doom initially recorded "Telepathy" at Charleston's Rialto Row with producer Wolfgang Zimmerman during an inspired 2018 session that went on to produce five tracks in two days. The original mix was entrusted to Nashville-based producer/Umphrey's McGee collaborator Greg Magers before the stems were sent to Nobide for remixing, and eventually to Colorado-engineer Brad Smalling for remix mastering.

Part of what drew Nobide to the original version of "Telepathy" was the ferocity of Doom Flamingo's vocalist and frontwoman, Kanika Moore. "My favorite part of the track has to be the vocal manipulation," says Nobide's Nick Vann. "Kanika is such a powerful singer and to be able to mess with her performance...too much fun. I tried not to alter it too much, but give it a more electronic and experimental twist."

"The marriage of styles and ideas is seamless. Nobide nailed it, taking this song to another planet while keeping its essence intact," notes Doom Flamingo saxophonist Mike Quinn. "The increase in tempo certainly places it in a different part of your day, but that's the exciting part, it now exists in two places in my mind."

The connection between Nobide and Doom Flamingo began in 2019. After experiencing a "transformative" Umphrey's McGee set at Summer Camp Music Festival and hearing about Stasik's work with Doom Flamingo, Nobide learned that Doom Flamingo was about to head to Colorado for their first gig in the Rocky Mountain State.

Nobide's Tanner Fruit notes, "As fortune would have it, Doom was to make their first appearance on the Denver music scene a month later at the legendary Cervantes'. It was at this sold-out show where the seeds of collaboration were planted. The remaining summer was riddled with ancillary collisions at Camp Bisco, Resonance, and Hulaween, with Stasik or members of Doom."

Both Doom Flamingo and Nobide will again perform at the festival that led to their meeting, collaboration, and friendship-Summer Camp Music Festival.

For more information on Doom Flamingo and their upcoming EP releases, please visit https://www.doomflamingo.com/. Catch them late night at Jazz Fest or headlining The Major Rager in Augusta, GA, during the Masters Tournament.

Listen to "Telepathy" below.

Doom Flamingo On Tour:

Mar. 27 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House

Mar. 28 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House

Apr. 08 - Augusta, GA - The Major Rager

Apr. 25 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New Orleans

Apr. 26 - Atlanta, GA - SweetWater 420 Festival

May 22 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival

May 23 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival

May 24 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival

Jun. 18 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

Jul. 24 - Floyd, VA - FloydFest

Nobide On Tour:

Feb. 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Feb. 07 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge

Feb. 08 - Bozeman, MT - Rialto Bozeman

Apr. 10 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

Apr. 11 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

Apr. 24 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station

Apr. 25 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

May 22 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival

May 23 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival

May 24 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival





