Dom Dolla Scores His First Ever Grammy Nomination

The remix featured as the only remix on the critically acclaimed Gorillaz ‘Cracker Island' LP.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Rounding off what has been Dom Dolla's biggest year to date, the power-house DJ, producer and songwriter has been recognised by The Recording Academy for his official remix of Gorillaz 'New Gold' ft. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown, marking Dom's first ever GRAMMY nomination.

The remix featured as the only remix on the critically acclaimed Gorillaz ‘Cracker Island' LP, first released in November 2022, becoming the most streamed Gorillaz remix of all time in less than 12 months. Dom Said:

“Cant believe it. Thank you @gorillaz & @tameimpala for giving me a chance. This is an absolute dream come true 🥲”

ABOUT DOM DOLLA:

Australia's DOM DOLLA is experiencing a meteoric rise, his signature style of house music is connecting with global audiences, recognised as one of the most exciting producers in electronic music.

Dom discovered dance music when his Mother handed him a copy of Basement Jaxx's 2001 album Rooty. In his late teens Dom spent weekends hosting pub-discos & djing at parties whilst working as a graphic-designer during the week. In 2015 Dom was encouraged to quit his day job to pursue his obsession with music and production.

Dom emerged with a string of critically acclaimed club hits; ‘Define', ‘You', ‘Be Randy' (nominated - ARIA Best Dance Release). His breakout year followed the release of ‘Take It', ‘San Frandisco' (winning - ARIA Best Dance Release), ‘Pump The Breaks' and ‘Moving Blind'. 2022, Dolla released ‘Strangers' ft. Mansionair, and succeeded it with the globally acclaimed ‘Miracle Maker' ft. Clementine Douglas. 2023 has undoubtedly been his biggest yet, ‘Rhyme Dust' w/ MK - one of the most celebrated tracks of 2023,  and ‘Eat Your Man' w/ the GRAMMY Award-winning Nelly Furtado, her first new music in 5 years.

Dom's catalog is fast approaching 1 BILLION streams, with 3x Platinum Certified Singles. In 2023, Dom was nominated for 6 ARIA awards, including Best Solo Artist and Song of the Year.

His distinct sound has caught the attention of the biggest names in music, delivering official remixes for Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, Rüfüs Du Sol, The Martinez Brothers & Louie Vega ft Marc E. Bassy and the GRAMMY nominated official remix for Gorillaz ‘New Gold' ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown.

Dom's dedication & craft has been recognised by Rolling Stone, Mixmag and Forbes as well as being labeled Billboard Dance's ‘One To Watch', awarded Dancing Astronaut ‘Artist Of The Year', nominated at WMC's International Dance Music awards for ‘Breakthrough Artist' and was celebrated on the cover of DJ Mag.

On the same day of his debut BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix (Oct 6), Dom released “Saving Up”, his third release of 2023, amassing over 8M global streams within its first 4 weeks.

photo by Donslens



