Dolly Parton Releases Two New Tracks From Upcoming Rock Album

Global superstar and recent Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton, today releases two new tracks from her forthcoming Rockstar album, arriving November 17.

The original song “Bygones (feat. Rob Halford)” with special guests Nikki Sixx and John 5 and a personalized cover of the Rock classic “Magic Man (Carl Version) (feat. Ann Wilson)” with special guest Howard Leese are available now. The second and third tracks follow the release of Parton’s self-penned lead single “World On Fire,” which became a No. 1 song on the Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart upon release last month.

“’Bygones’ is an original song of mine featuring Rob Halford from Judas Priest with Nikki Sixx and John 5. It is one of my very favorites on the whole album. The song fits with so many couples and coupling my voice with Rob, one of my all-time favorites, made it even more special.” – Dolly Parton

“I’ve always wanted a reason to sing ‘Magic Man’ by Heart and it was one of my first choices for the album. I was so happy that Ann Wilson agreed to sing it with me. Nobody can out sing Ann, but I gave it my darndest, and we added a few lines that were not in the original. We wanted to have a few things that made it seem like ours. Hope I’ve made you proud. I think it’s magic!” – Dolly Parton

Parton’s album is one of the year’s most-anticipated projects. To celebrate the forthcoming release, Parton is offering an array of Rockstar vinyl and CD box sets via her webstore. Additionally, fans can access album purchase options in their territories here.

About Dolly Parton:

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female Country singer-songwriter of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified GOLD, PLATINUM, and multi-PLATINUM awards, she has had 26 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts, a record for a female artist.

Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first Country artist honored as GRAMMY MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 48 career Top 10 Country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years.

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards® and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2020, she released the Christmas album A Holly Dolly Christmas which went No. 1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics." In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" and in December 2022, she released on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" with her starring as well as producing; it was the most watched film of that year and the two years prior.

To date, Parton has donated over 205 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, “Coat of Many Colors,” was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book “Run Rose Run” which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller's List for five weeks, a record for this decade.

She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached No. 1 on three charts simultaneously— Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

Photo Credit: Vijat Mohindra