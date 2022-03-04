Dolly Parton Releases New Album 'Run, Rose, Run'

Global music icon and masterful storyteller, Dolly Parton, has released her latest album, Run, Rose, Run, available now on all digital streaming platforms and digital download, as well as on CD, standard vinyl and some special vinyl color variants. The album serves as a companion to the original novel, Run, Rose, Run, co-authored by James Patterson and Parton, which is set for release on March 7th.

Pre-order for the Run, Rose, Run Original Novel available here.

Alongside the album, Parton has also released its third single and lyric video for "Woman Up (And Take It Like A Man)" - a fiery and inspirational track about not giving up and taking your place at the table when others doubt you.

"I just think this song really suits both of the female characters in the book," says Parton. "If you're going to be in this business you've got to toughen up! You gotta 'woman up and take it like a man' - be as good as or better than all these men...managers, record label folks and these other characters that give them a hard time in the story. So, this was one song that I think is kind of like another "9 to 5," another woman's anthem. I had all female voices on that one and I think it came out really good!"

Dolly will be hosting from Las Vegas the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7th available worldwide on Amazon Prime. Additionally, Dolly and the music from Run, Rose, Run will be featured on Sonos Radio premiering on March 10th on her own Songteller Radio Station, as the Music Choice March Artist of the Month and on Pandora Artist Takeover of Today's Country: Dolly creates a Pop-Up featuring new music and her biggest hits. On Sunday, March 6th, Dolly and James Patterson will grace the cover of Parade Magazine, can be seen in a joint interview on CBS Sunday Morning and on March 7th they will be live on Good Morning America.

Listen to the new album here: