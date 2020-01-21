Dolly Parton, Lee Greenwood, Lonestar, Collin Raye And More To Perform For The Gift of Music Concert

The Dustin J. Wells Foundation's The Gift of Music concert to benefit the W.O. Smith Music School and the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation announces Dolly Parton, Lee Greenwood, Lonestar, Collin Raye, T.G. Sheppard, Drew Baldridge, Abby Anderson, Artimus Pyle Band, Eric Lee Beddingfield, Red Mountain Bluegrass Band, Brad and Maisy Stella, Taylon Hope, and Scott Bass will take the stage of the historic Ryman Auditorium on January 30, 2020 at 7pm. Tickets for The Gift of Music Concert are $100 and $85 (for obstructed view) plus applicable services charges and are available online starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24th. The event is also the featured entertainment for The Crown Council, a group of dental teams gathering in Nashville for their 25th Annual Event.

The Dustin J. Wells Foundation honors the memory of a very special young man. After the loss of Dustin Jack Wells in a car accident in 2005, his family and friends searched for ways to keep his memory alive and allow his life to continue touching others. A fund was set up and the dollars collected are used for the sole purpose of reaching out to others in Dustin's honor. Dustin J. Wells is the son of prominent Nashville cosmetic dentist, Dr. Dennis Wells of the Nashville Center for Aesthetic Dentistry. For more information on Dr. Wells or his practice visit www.drdenniswells.com​

Since its inception in 2008, the benefit concert has had the support of some of music's greatest artists, including Ronnie Dunn, Kellie Pickler, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Peter Cetera, Peter Frampton, Ronnie Milsap, Gunnar Nelson, and many other generous and talented musicians who have donated their time and talent to support the efforts and causes of Dustin's foundation.

A portion of the proceeds from this year's Gift of Music concert will go to Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation​. Established as a national identity in 2014, this charitable organization is dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient. For more information, go to www.scottcares.org

Because of his strong love for music, donating to the W.O. Smith Music School is another way Dustin can be remembered, by sharing the "Gift of Music" with underprivileged children in our community. With the provision of free instruments and 50 cent lessons, these young lives can continue to be changed, grown and enriched in memory of Dustin.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk