Dolly Parton & Garth Brooks to Host 58th ACM Awards on Prime

The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced today that global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT, which will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ territories on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The Emmy-nominated, star-powered experience will celebrate country music's biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. The full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

"Country Music's Party of the Year" will make history this May with its iconic host pairing of Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. This marks the first time Brooks will take the stage to host an awards show, coming ahead of his Las Vegas residency and off the heels of his world tour, which sold more than 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history. It's the second consecutive year that the show will be hosted by Parton, who is one of the world's most honored and revered artists of all time and follows her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," said Parton. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!"

"Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple," said Brooks.

"The ACM Awards is the world's biggest and most groundbreaking country music awards show and the only one to stream live across the globe thanks to our partners at Prime Video, so there is no host pairing more appropriate than music's most iconic global superstars, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks," said Academy of Country Music CEO and ACM Awards executive producer Damon Whiteside.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring this legendary pair together for the first time ever as 'Country Music's Party of the Year' heads to the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters. From exclusive superstar performances to unexpected collaborations to the industry's most exciting emerging talent, fans are in for an unforgettable night that can only be seen on the ACM Awards stage!"

"We are elated to have beloved icon Dolly Parton return to co-host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards alongside the legendary Garth Brooks," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. "As we bring back the Emmy-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards to our global audience, we are thrilled to continue to showcase the power of Amazon to create what will be an unforgettable night of live entertainment experiences with Dolly and Garth at the helm of 'Country Music's Party of the Year.'"

A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase on SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into a nonstop party packed with their favorite country stars performing the biggest hits from the last year and seats closer to the action than ever before. The Academy of Country Music recently announced the return of the industry and fan-favorite Topgolf fundraiser for ACM Lifting Lives, set to take place on Wednesday, May 10 in The Colony, TX.

The event will be followed by a live concert on the golf green featuring ACM Award winner Morgan Wallen & Friends HARDY, Lainey Wilson, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman, and DJ 13lackbeard, which sold out almost immediately last week. This marks the first announced event as part of ACM Awards week taking over north Texas, with additional programs still to be revealed.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Raj Kapoor, Barry Adelman, and Fonda Anita serving as executive producers and Damon Whiteside serving as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.

Established in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running country music awards show and made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream, in partnership with Prime Video. This year's show marks its return to Texas since the landmark 50th ACM Awards, which broke a Guinness World Record in 2015 for being the most-attended awards show with more than 70,000 attendees at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.