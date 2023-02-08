Dolly Parton Focused Record of the Month Subscription Coming to Vinyl Me, Please

Vinyl Me, Please and Dolly Parton are excited to announce a first of its kind monthly record club devoted to the legendary career and peerless catalog of Dolly Parton. Starting in April 2023, Vinyl Me, Parton will give Dolly Parton fans a monthly connection with Dolly's catalog on vinyl, with twelve Records of the Month spanning the entirety of Dolly's recording career.

Ranging from her debut to some of her recent self-released albums, the twelve albums included in the Vinyl Me, Parton campaign will come on exclusive color vinyl, remastered from the highest quality audio sources, and on 180g vinyl.

Each quarter will feature a free and exclusive Vinyl Me, Parton merch item as well. Each release was remastered in Nashville by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound in Nashville, and comes with a Vinyl Me, Parton obi-strip to make the albums stand out on Dolly fans' shelves.

"I love listening to records, and to know that fans around the world are discovering music on vinyl is wonderful," says Parton. "I am really happy to see some of my favorite albums that have been out of print on vinyl or were never pressed on vinyl be made available. What's old is new again!"

Curated by Vinyl Me, Please and Dolly, many of the albums featured in Vinyl Me, Parton have not been reissued since their release dates, and some of them are appearing on vinyl for the first time as part of Vinyl Me, Parton. Included in Vinyl Me, Parton are Dolly's landmark '70s albums Jolene, My Tennessee Mountain Home, and New Harvest...First Gathering. Early classics like Hello, I'm Dolly and Just Because I'm a Woman are alongside recent favorites like Better Day and Blue Smoke.

Fan favorite mega smash 9 to 5 and Odd Jobs is getting its first vinyl reissue in almost 40 years, and bluegrass albums Little Sparrow and Halos & Horns, the chart-topping Backwoods Barbie, and Those Were the Days all make their vinyl debut as part of Vinyl Me, Parton.

Vinyl Me, Parton isn't the first time Vinyl Me, Please and Dolly Parton worked together-her landmark Coat of Many Colors was featured as a VMP Country Record of the Month in 2021-and it won't be the last. There will be additional releases of key titles not featured in Vinyl Me, Parton available first to VMP Members in VMP's store.

"It's a true honor for us to launch this Dolly-centric subscription," said Vinyl Me, Please Director of Music Andrew Winistorfer. "We've never focused a subscription on a single artist, and it made too much sense for us to do it with Dolly: So much of her catalog has been untouched and under-reissued on vinyl, and some of her biggest albums from the '00s never came out on vinyl at all thanks to the era.

Dolly is one of America's National Treasures, and we hope Vinyl Me, Parton can serve as something that reminds both Dolly fans, and those unfamiliar with her LPs, that she's one of the best songwriters we've ever had, and one of the best performers. These albums deserve to be heard on vinyl, and deserve to be celebrated anew."

Subscriptions will be available in exclusive limited term engagements of 3, 6 and 12 months, and space will be limited. Pre-orders are available now!

Vinyl Me, Parton lineup:

April 2023: My Tennessee Mountain Home

May 2023: Little Sparrow

June 2023: Blue Smoke

July 2023: Just Because I'm a Woman

August 2023: 9 to 5 and Odd Jobs

September 2023: Backwoods Barbie

October 2023: Hello, I'm Dolly

November 2023: Jolene

December 2023: Halos & Horns

January 2024: Better Day

February 2024: Those Were the Days

March 2024: New Harvest...First Gathering

Info about each title:

My Tennessee Mountain Home is a concept album about her upbringing in smalltown Tennessee, this album begins with the first letter Dolly wrote home after moving to Nashville to pursue her dreams as a country singer. It's appearing on vinyl here for the first time since its release in 1973, for its 50th Anniversary.

Little Sparrow is the middle album in a trilogy of bluegrass-focused albums Dolly made in the late '90s and early '00s that capture the roots of her musical education, and her cover of Collective Soul's "Shine" won her a Grammy. It is appearing on vinyl for the first time as part of Vinyl Me, Parton.

Blue Smoke is a 2014 album dedicated to Dolly's upbringing in the Smoky Mountains, and was her highest charting solo album ever, as it hit number six. It features reimaginings of previous Dolly cuts, and many brand new songs.

Just Because I'm a Woman is Dolly's sophomore album, and featured the charting title track, which established Dolly's songwriting career as one to watch. It turns 55 this year, and hasn't been reissued in the U.S. since its original release in 1968.

9 to 5 and Odd Jobs, Dolly's megasmash album accompaniment to the movie, 9 to 5, is a concept album about the indignity and dignity that comes with work. It's appearing in vinyl here for the first time since 1984.

This 15th anniversary edition of Backwoods Barbie marks the first time the album has ever been on vinyl. It was a smash when it was released in 2008, and is an album largely about trying to stay happy through adversity.

Dolly's debut LP, Hello, I'm Dolly, is being reissued as part of Vinyl Me, Parton for the first time since 1971. It features one of Dolly's signature songs, "Dumb Blonde."

Jolene is the Dolly Parton album with her biggest songs: Both "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene" are here, both so huge they get mentioned on the cover.

Halos & Horns is the third album in Dolly's bluegrass trilogy, and is appearing on vinyl here for the first time.

Better Day was the first Dolly Parton album in years to be comprised of only her original, new songs when it was released in 2011. It is out of print on vinyl, and is getting just its second vinyl pressing as part of Vinyl Me, Parton.

Those Were the Days is appearing on vinyl for the first time here, and is composed of bluegrass-tinged covers of John Lennon, Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Cat Stevens, and others.

New Harvest...First Gathering is a fan-favorite in Dolly's catalog, and has not been reissued on vinyl since its release in 1977. It features covers of the Temptations and Jackie Wilson, and many of her own songs.