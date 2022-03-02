Dolly Parton Curates Three Floral Arrangements for 'Run, Rose, Run' Release

Global superstar Dolly Parton is celebrating both International Women's Day on March 8 and the release of her new album and her new novel, penned with James Patterson, RUN, ROSE, RUN. The book will release Monday, March 7 with the companion album releasing Friday, March 4. In celebration, Parton has curated three International Women's Day rose bouquets that are available now through March 11 at 1-800-Flowers.com.

"I remember as a little girl, running into the meadows behind our house so I could pick fresh flowers for my mama. I loved the smell and that they felt like a little ray of sunshine that I could share," recalls Parton. "To this day, I feel the same way. I'm partial to yellow roses, but I love all different kinds of flowers. So, join me and send a little bit of sunshine to the special woman in your life with 1-800-Flowers.com. Plant a seed with love."

During the two-week campaign, along with the bouquets, customers will be able to purchase a digital copy of the RUN, ROSE, RUN album and audiobook. The purchase of the new album or audiobook will come with a digital note from Dolly and bouquet recipients will receive a special note from Dolly.

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Recently, Parton reached #1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart for the first time for her duet with Grammy award-winning Zach Williams of "There Was Jesus," for which they won a Grammy this year, making that her 11th Grammy win.

She received her first Dove Award for short form video for her collaboration with for King & Country on the song "God Only Knows." Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton recently became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 44 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years.

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. Her 2016 #1 album, "Pure & Simple," which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, added to that massive tally.

She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 50 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award and a 2020 win with for KING & COUNTRY for their collaboration on "God Only Knows"; 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

Last year, she released the Christmas album "Holly Dolly Christmas" which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics." This year she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square."

To date, Parton has donated over 175 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022 , Parton will release the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson, alongside an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book. Parton also released her own fragrance line this year called "Dolly: Scent From Above."

From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.