Dolly Parton Announces New Album 'Run, Rose, Run' to Accompany Upcoming Novel

Country music icon, Dolly Parton, has announced the upcoming release of her latest album, Run, Rose, Run, out this March 4th.

The album, out on Butterfly Records in partnership with Ingrooves/UMG, is the companion project to an original novel, Run, Rose, Run, co-authored by James Patterson and Parton releasing on March 7th. The album will be available on all digital streaming platforms and for digital download, as well as in CD, standard vinyl and some special vinyl color variants.

It was through the writing process of Run, Rose, Run with Patterson that Parton was inspired to write, record and produce the companion album to the story. Co-produced by Richard Dennison and Tom Rutledge, the Run, Rose, Run Album mirrors the story of a young woman who leaves home for Nashville, TN to pursue her music-making dreams and the dark secret from her past that threatens it all. Set to the Country/Americana/Bluegrass sounds that are intrinsically woven into Parton, this album provides an even deeper and more relatable sense of the novel - giving the audience an all-encompassing experience on and off the page.

In addition to announcing her upcoming album, Parton has released the first track and lyric video from Run, Rose, Run, "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans."

"So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs," says Parton. "Whether they're running from anything or not, they're running towards a future. That's what 'Big Dreams and Faded Jeans' is all about. I am so pleased to finally share the first song from this exciting new album with all of you!"

In partnership with the release of the Run, Rose, Run album, Parton has once again teamed-up with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams for a second run of her wildly popular, "Dolly's Strawberry Pretzel Pie" ice cream. An allocated portion of the proceeds from the flavor's sales will go to Parton's beloved literacy program, The Imagination Library. Jeni's will also offer customers and Dolly fans an exclusive, special edition of the digital album which will feature an exclusive bonus track, "Rose Of My Heart," for a limited time only at jenis.com.

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Recently, Parton reached #1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart for the first time for her duet with Grammy award-winning Zach Williams of "There Was Jesus," for which they won a Grammy this year, making that her 11th Grammy win.

She received her first Dove Award for short form video for her collaboration with for King & Country on the song "God Only Knows." Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton recently became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 44 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years.

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. Her 2016 #1 album, "Pure & Simple," which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, added to that massive tally. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 50 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award and a 2020 win with for KING & COUNTRY for their collaboration on "God Only Knows"; 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

Last year, she released the Christmas album "Holly Dolly Christmas" which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics." This year she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square." To date, Parton has donated over 173 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library.

Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022 , Parton will release the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson, alongside an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book. Parton also released her own fragrance line this year called "Dolly: Scent From Above." From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

Tracklist

Side A:

1. Run

2. Big Dreams and Faded Jeans

3. Demons (with Ben Haggard)

4. Driven

5. Snakes In The Grass

6. Blue Bonnet Breeze

Side B:

1. Woman Up and Take It Like A Man

2. Firecracker

3. Secrets

4. Lost and Found (with Joe Nichols)

5. Dark Night, Bright Future

6. Love or Lust (with Richard Dennison)