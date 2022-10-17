Dolly Ave Announces Debut Album & Shares Lead Single 'This Is Our Time'

Los Angeles based indie-pop artist Dolly Ave debuts her coming-of-age anthem "This Is Our Time." The cathartic song produced by TAG Music (Kanye, Nicki Minaj, Lorde) is the lead single and title track from her upcoming full-length debut album releasing via Venice Music.

The music that weaves between pop, R&B, soul and electronic music is inspired by Dolly Ave's journey growing up in Missouri and finding her voice after the death of her mother. "This Is Our Time" delivers a powerful message about taking risks towards living one's truth and Dolly Ave fully embracing her life as an artist and facing the fears that come with it.

"When writing 'This Is Our Time' - the title, melody, and words came together naturally," describes Dolly Ave. "This track is a breath of fresh air for me. During a great time of uncertainty I was desperate for a reminder to not let perfect timing dictate my decisions. Instead I invite change, new experiences and call for others to join me and feel confident about themselves when they listen to the music. I grew up in a situation and circumstances that were out of my control in a state where I felt like I could never leave a small town in Missouri. I want someone to listen to my music, someone not in a big city to be inspired knowing that I too started my career with a webcam, a dream and no real music experience."

Dolly Ave's upcoming full-length debut This Is Our Time will follow her 7-song Sleep EP released in 2021. Dolly Ave has been covered by Forbes, Atwood Magazine, Ones To Watch with airplay on SiriusXM channel 88Rising Radio and the influential Seattle radio station KEXP 90.3FM. Her release show at The Hotel Cafe for the Sleep EP in Hollywood sold-out and she joined international rock star MIYAVI on his 22-date U.S. tour in October 2021.

Dolly Ave's collaboration with rapper Charlie Curtis-Beard titled "Play With It" won 103.5 KISS FM Chicago's #MusicMeetUp 4 out of 5 nights, topping tracks from Alessia Cara, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio and Lil Nas X. Dolly Ave and Curtis-Beard's previous collaboration "Sunlight, Quiet, Flowers" trended #1 on TikTok's Original Music charts for 7 straight days. Additionally, Dolly Ave was named Live Nation's "Artist of the Week" and cited by the New York Times as one of a handful of Asian-American female "Pop Stars Taking Center Stage".

In 2022, Dolly Ave completed a mini-tour with SoFar Sounds and she was an official artist selection performing at SXSW '22. In May, she performed for an Amazon Music fundraiser at The Grammy Museum. As a songwriter, Dolly recently co-wrote the track "DUMB" for MIYAVI which released through entertainment conglomerate Bandai Namco. She again joined MIYAVI in October 2022 to perform during the Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors NBA preseason game in Japan.

This Is Our Time features tracks co-written with Tag Music (Kanye, Brandy, Nicki Minaj, Lorde), Yung Spielburg (MIYAVI, Yuna, Betty Who, Mikky Ekko, Kimbra), Dani Poppitt (Bebe Rexha, Zara Larrson), Kendall Morgan (Kendrick Lamar, Yuna) Lucas Marx (Katy Perry), Ainjel Emme (Charli XCX, Joji, Spoon) and Sweater Beats (Lizzo). The album is mixed by Andy Baldwin (Bjork, Morcheeba, Elle King) and mastered by Gentry Studor (Gary Clark Jr., Miley Cyrus). Dolly Ave is also an award-winning photographer who has worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper and The Migos.

Watch the new music video here: