Dollar Signs Sign To Pure Noise Records and Release New Song 'Negative Blood'

Dollar Signs have signed to Pure Noise Records. With songs that fall under pop, punk and even hip hop at times, the band is genre-less and will allow the listener to choose where to put them. Fans can check out the band's new song "Negative Blood" streaming now on all platforms. Listen below.

""Negative Blood" is the most brutal sounding song title we've ever had, explains vocalist and bassist Dylan Wachman. "...which is sick, but the song itself is an ode to endless charge through the storm of s in everyone's lives. Not everything is an omen! Things can actually turn out BETTER than you planned! They probably won't though. Negative blood and all."

Word spread fast on the band due to their humorous live shows, which remain a spectacle to their peers and fans and caught the attention of Pure Noise Records.

"Dollar Signs has been a band for a long time, and it's been mostly just us and our friends against the world," continues Wachman. "We never could have imagined we'd be so lucky to have a team like Pure Noise to work with. We can't wait to work with Pure Noise Records to bring our ideas to life and continue this weirdo art project that makes all of our lives worth living."

The group is made up of career creatives of various mediums; part videographer, part visual artist, part creative marketer. For Dollar Signs, the band acts as a conduit for growth and self-preservation for the overworked and the underpaid.

Dollar Signs is Erik Button (guitar/vocals), Dylan Wachman (bass, vocals, visual art), Arion Chamberlain (drums, mail order), Luke Gunn (horns, glockenspiel, synth, vocals), Tommy McPhail (lead guitar, spirit leader). They are the best group of friends who ever lived and have very exciting announcements and more to come early 2021.

Photo Credit: Jake Cunningham