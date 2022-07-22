Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Doechii and Sza Join Forces for a New Version of 'Persuasive'

Doechii has announced she will drop her upcoming EP ‘she / her / black bitch’ on August 5, 2022.

Jul. 22, 2022  

Today marks the first collaboration of TDE's female powerhouses, Tampa breakout artist Doechii and multi-platinum Grammy winner SZA, with their hypnotizing new version of "Persuasive" on Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records.

"I created "Persuasive" to uplift people and bring communities together, so having SZA jump on the song was a perfect fit because I've always connected with others over her music," says Doechii. "Knowing that SZA is with TDE was what originally got me most excited about being on this label, so now that we have a song together it's a full-circle moment. She really ATE! This collaboration is everything I always imagined it to be."

The upbeat R&B anthem showcases the newcomer's impressive ability to relay complex emotions, fluttering feelings, and immaculate vibes through her singular vocal performances. The addition of SZA to "Persuasive," an ode to the perfect high, makes the song even more intoxicating.

On the heavenly remix, Doechii unveils her signature half-rapped, half-sung flow. "Feel like I feel like I needed rest, feel it's the season I should let go," the 23-year-old spits over skittering beats and rave-ready hi-hats. "And that's the reason Ima buy more, feel it's the season I should fly solo." SZA then slides across the track with her relaxed energy and effortless cool, magnifying the breeziness of "Persuasive."

In addition, the 2022 XXL Freshman Doechii announces she will drop her upcoming EP 'she / her / black bitch' on August 5, 2022. More details to come.

In recent weeks, Doechii's name has soared due to unrivaled TV performances such as her mashup of "Persuasive" and "Crazy" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and her performance at the BET Awards which earned a rave review from Vulture. "Doechii's fiery performance didn't just snatch her own wig," they mused. "It snatched everybody's."

Doechii has dominated the internet since the release of her unwaveringly original EPs-2020's Oh the Places You'll Go, featuring the viral smash "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake," and 2021's BRA-LESS. This new release continues a hot streak for Doechii following the brazen "Bitch I'm Nice" and rebellious "Crazy." Now, SZA jumps into the fold of the rising hit to create an irresistible version of "Persuasive." Singing alongside one of her label's most distinguished stars, Doechii more than holds her own-she proves she has an unparalleled voice all her own.

Listen to the new remix here:

