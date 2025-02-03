Doechii Drops New Single 'Nosebleeds' Following GRAMMY Win

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off her win for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal at the GRAMMY Awards, Doechii celebrates with a brand new song, “Nosebleeds,” which she wrote and recorded especially for the occasion with producer Jonas Jeberg. Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith and Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith served as executive producers. With characteristic candor, humor and confidence, the first-time winner thanks those who’ve encouraged her and addresses the speculation surrounding her nominations.

Alligator Bites Never Heal, her acclaimed 2024 mixtape contained the single “Nissan Altima,” which received a nod for Best Rap Performance. In addition, Doechii was nominated for Best New Artist. The mixtape came in at No. 1 on Rolling Stone’s list of “The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2024” and placed in the top 10 of their overall “Best Albums of 2024” tally. Critics at NPR, Paste, Consequence of Sound, Stereogum and UPROXX also hailed Alligator Bites Never Heal as one of 2024’s best albums. Listen HERE.

Doechii supported the mixtape with the sold-out Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour, which brought her to the U.S., Europe and the UK. In December, she performed “Denial is a River” and “Boiled Peanuts” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” did a Tiny Desk Concert on NPR Music, accepted the Hip-Hop Disrupter award at Variety’s eighth annual Hitmakers celebration and visited the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles for a discussion of Alligator Bites Never Heal and a special performance. As he introduced Doechii at the museum, Killer Mike hailed her as “an artist who I feel is the present, the future – and who’s going to change music forever.”

Photo Credit: John Jay

