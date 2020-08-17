Documentary 'Herb Alpert Is...' Set For World Premiere 10/1, Career-Spanning Audio Boxed Set Out 10/2

Watch a Video preview Below

On October 1st, preeminent global theatrical distributor Abramorama will host the world premiere of the documentary Herb Alpert Is.... The global event will take place via Facebook LIVE and will feature a Q&A with Herb Alpert and director John Scheinfeld moderated by the Grammy Museum's Artistic Director Scott Goldman immediately following. October 2nd the film will be available via a nationwide virtual cinema release and globally on demand through Amazon, iTunes and other video-on-demand providers. The film will also be available on Blu-Ray and DVD via Amazon. Today, the artist has announced the release of a companion box set of the same name. Herb Alpert Is... will also be available on October 2nd, digitally, in LP format featuring a coffee table book and a five-piece 180 gram vinyl set, and on CD as a 3-disc set. Both physical formats will feature 63 songs spanning 5 decades, 180 pages of vintage photos, liner notes and an essay from music journalist Bud Scoppa. The box set is available for preorder today here.

One of the most accomplished artists in the music industry, Alpert has sold over 72 million records and co-founded A&M Records, one of the most successful independent music labels in history and home to such artists as Janet Jackson, The Police, Cat Stevens and Peter Frampton. Herb Alpert Is... celebrates the life and work of Herb Alpert and the impact he has had on American culture. His latest album, "Over the Rainbow" was released in October 2019 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Jazz and Contemporary Jazz album charts.

Filmmaker John Scheinfeld's (Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary, The US vs John Lennon) documentary Herb Alpert Is... a passionate and inspiring exploration of Alpert's personal and creative journey that reveals the critical events, experiences and challenges that have shaped an extraordinary life and instilled deep within the Grammy-winning trumpeter the desire to make a difference each and every day. Colleagues ranging from Questlove to Sting to Bill Moyers bring their unique voices and perspectives to telling this remarkable story.

In all, Herb Alpert has earned 15 gold and 14 platinum records; won nine Grammys between 1966 and 2014 and received the National Medal of Arts from President Obama in 2012. In 1962 Herb co-founded the indie label, A & M Records (with Jerry Moss) which recorded artists as varied as Carole King, Cat Stevens, The Carpenters, Janet Jackson, Peter Frampton, Quincy Jones, Sergio Mendes, and The Police. A&M would go on to become one of the most successful independent labels in history. Less known is his striking work as an abstract painter and sculptor. Mostly below-the-radar is his significant philanthropic support of educational programs in the arts nationwide, from the Harlem School of the Arts and Los Angeles City College to CalArts and UCLA.

Says Scheinfeld, "Herb is a true artist who did things the right way, achieved success on his own terms, and brought much joy to the world in the process. I wanted to make a documentary that would reflect this and, most importantly, to be a "Feel Good" film that will uplift, inspire and bring audiences together exactly as does Herb's music."

