Djooky Music Awards Announces Winter Season Winners

Djooky Music Awards - the world's first app-driven music contest, designed to showcase emerging artists - concluded its Winter Season with the Kazakh folk-metal band Ulytau crowned the overall winner with their track "Jumyr Kylysh."

Ulytau's prize includes $10,000 cash and a trip to LA's Capitol Studios to record a song, post-COVID, with an all-star team including Djooky co-founder/multi-platinum U.S. producer, Brian Malouf (whose credits include the likes of Madonna and Michael Jackson).

Reflecting on the Winter Season, Brian Malouf said: "This season has provided a huge amount of quality songs which I found incredibly exciting as it has highlighted the growing popularity of our platform. Many congratulations to Ulytau, this should be a really exciting project to work on when we get together in the studio!"

The awards, designed to showcase emerging artists worldwide, continue to grow in popularity, with voters from 154 countries listening to tracks submitted by 1,606 artists from 120 countries this season. This is compared to 623 artists representing 91countries sharing their music with the world in the autumn edition and 377 artists from 55 countries participating in the first season in summer 2020.

Chilean electronic musician Tomas Verdugo, aka Verdgoivf, finished in second-place this season with his track " Summer Vibes ," taking a $5000 cash prize. Followed by Nigerian, Afro-R&B, singer-songwriter Tam Ben, aka tambensings, whose track " Electric Vibe " earned him a third-place finish, winning $2000.

Alongside the main season winners, there were also 11 Genre winners, who each receive a $1000 prize to further their music careers:

● Afrobeat: Laydon - "Make You Mine" (Zimbabwe)

● Alternative: Steven Afrikaner - "Menina de Africa" (Namibia)

● Classical: Ibadov - "Away From Me" (Azerbaijan)

● Country: Gyal.CW - "Letter To Heaven" (Peru)

● EDM/Electornic: Verdugoivf - "Summer Vibes" - (Chile)

● Hip Hop/R&B/Soul: Mr. 6 - "Why" - (Liberia)

● Indie: Keira Music - "Transparente" (Mexico)

● Jazz/Blues: Karan Music - "MadHouse" (Azerbaijan)

● Latin: jezzdrake - "Andar Contigo" (Peru)

● Pop: Dominik Jesz - "Out Of Love" (Germany)

● Reggae: DMP - "Party Animal" (Solomon Islands)

● Rock/Metal: Ulytau - "Jumyr Kylysh" (Kazakhstan)